20220818_ESUHornetKickOff_DC_50910.jpg

Ken Hush

 Courtesy Dylan Coldsmith

The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved Emporia State University’s “workforce management” framework yesterday. Here’s what you need to know.

The framework will allow ESU to make sweeping cuts to both programs and faculty, including faculty with tenure. ESU President Ken Hush said the move is necessary to deal with low enrollment and budget deficits, and will “transform ESU in the best interest of our students.”

Tags

