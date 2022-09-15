The framework will allow ESU to make sweeping cuts to both programs and faculty, including faculty with tenure. ESU President Ken Hush said the move is necessary to deal with low enrollment and budget deficits, and will “transform ESU in the best interest of our students.”
The cuts are expected to affect seven percent of the university as a whole. Around two percent of students are currently enrolled in programs that will be affected. Hush said announcements on the cuts could come as early as today.
Former Faculty Senate president Brenda Koerner told The Gazette that Hush “misled” KBOR when he said the Faculty Senate had been consulted during the drafting of the framework. You can read more about that here.
Students enrolled in programs that are affected by the cuts will be allowed to finish their degrees.
Most faculty who are let go as part of the framework will also have around one year of notice and the option for three months of severance pay.
ESU administration has faced heavy criticism over the past week from faculty, staff and students. On Friday, the ESU Faculty Senate held an emergency meeting to gather comments from faculty members. On Wednesday, a group of ESU students held a protest on the lawn in front of Plumb Hall. Both faculty and students had concerns about the lack of input from shared governance in the drafting of the policy, and with the lack of transparency surrounding the framework after it was announced.
Faculty, staff and students were given less than three business days to respond to the framework before it was submitted to KBOR. Journalism professor Max McCoy said the submitted framework was very similar to the original, with little evidence administration listened to concerns from faculty.
ESU is the only state university in Kansas to move forward with plans to use the KBOR COVID-era policy.
