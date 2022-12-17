safedefend1 fingerprint scan

This “biometrically activated device” is part of the SafeDefend security package approved for Southern Lyon County schools. It’s now being considered by North Lyon County as well.

 Courtesy SafeDefend.com

The North Lyon County school district may follow the lead of Southern Lyon County and add a new biometric safety feature.

SafeDefend was examined during Wednesday night’s school board meeting, but no action was taken. Superintendent Robert Blair described it as a thumbprint system that automatically contacts 911 in emergency or lockdown situations.

