The North Lyon County school district may follow the lead of Southern Lyon County and add a new biometric safety feature.
SafeDefend was examined during Wednesday night’s school board meeting, but no action was taken. Superintendent Robert Blair described it as a thumbprint system that automatically contacts 911 in emergency or lockdown situations.
“It really cuts down on the response time for law enforcement to come to our campuses,” Blair said Friday. “I think it would definitely provide some security for us.”
The USD 252 board voted in August to purchase SafeDefend, which is based in Johnson County. Its website says 1,000 fingerprints “can be remotely programmed” into a system.
SafeDefend provides not only thumbprint scanning, but a “safety box” with everything from gel pepper spray to flex cuffs. Its cost is unclear, as the website gives no prices for it.
Before that discussion, Blair shared positive news about how Northern Heights High School students did last term on college entrance exams.
The composite score in English on the American College Test was 20.1 in 2021-22. That’s up from 17.2 the year before and is now slightly above the national average.
“There’s always room for work, but we feel pretty good about that,” Blair said.
The average score improved in every test area: up 3.6 points in reading, 3.4 in English, 2.3 in science and 1.9 in mathematics.
Only English at Northern Heights is now below the national average score. At 18.8, it’s only under by 0.2.
Over the past five years, Northern Heights ACT scores have improved or held steady in every area, while state and national numbers have declined.
In other business Wednesday night, Blair said the USD 251 school board:
worked on plans for a Strategic Planning Committee to act on an upcoming outside facilities review. Blair said it will have 13 community members, with the search process beginning in late February or March.
tabled an $18,000 bid to improve the Northern Heights track. Blair called the proposal from McConnell and Associates a “short-term fix” and a “surface repair” to corners of the track with drainage issues.
discussed possibly hiring a new company to handle the district’s website. A committee will examine that during 2023.
was told that the district won approval for a National School Lunch Program grant. The $5,340 grant will pay for a new milk cooler at Northern Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.