A 4.5 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 3.6 miles southwest of Hutchinson shook Kansas at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, with tremors felt throughout the region — including the Emporia area.
The US Geological Survey had initially reported that the earthquake was a magnitude 4.4 earthquake, but later upgraded it. No damage was immediately reported.
After a 4.2 earthquake damaged buildings in the Hutchinson and Burrton Public Schools districts in Aug. 2019, and with earthquakes becoming more frequent occurrences, the Kansas State Department of Education added earthquake drills to the list of safety drills some Kansas schools are required to complete throughout the year.
The change is part of an overhaul to school safety drill requirements after Kansas legislators added a provision requiring schools to hold nine intruder drills per school year.
“The traditional school safety was one fire drill a month and then three tornado drills per school year,” Kelly Bolin, USD 253 assistant superintendent of human resources, said. “Last year, they added nine safety drills, meaning you’re going to do school safety once a month. That got to be too big of a burden, even on students emotionally, so the legislature has dropped that back. So, now it’s four fire drills, two tornado drills, three crisis — or safety — and for us, earthquake drills.”
The 2019 earthquake caused damage to the Burrton Public Schools’ high school and central office. In Hutchinson, administrators noted loose ceiling tiles and cracks appearing in walls.
“It impacted the integrity of [the structures], so as a result of that, the Kansas Department of Education is saying we really need school districts in the central part of the state to practice earthquake drills,” Bolin said. “This will be the first time we will have our students practicing earthquake drills. It should be interesting.”
Drop, cover, hold on
Bolin said those who grew up with the old adage of “stop, drop and roll” for fire safety might see some similarities in the three-point instructions for earthquake safety: drop, cover and hold on.
“The misnomer out there is that you stand in the doorway,” she said. “Everything that we’ve read said that was great when everybody was living in adobe houses and that was the strongest structure within your home; well, that’s not the case anymore. The idea is, if the earth and the ground beneath you is shaking, walking isn’t something that is necessarily going to be safe.”
Although Kansas has seen relatively lower magnitude earthquakes — the highest magnitude earthquake on record was a 9.5 magnitude earthquake in Chile in 1960 — Bolin said the first thing people should do when they feel tremors is to drop to the ground and cover their heads. The greatest risk of injury during an earthquake, she said, is from falling objects and moving materials.
“It isn’t as much about the structural integrity of the facility as it is the things on our bookshelves coming off,” Bolin said. “That’s why it’s immediately getting your head covered by a table or desk or chair and going underneath that to protect your head from debris. Debris is much more likely to cause injury than the building collapsing. That’s why the research is saying to just drop, cover and hold on.”
Bolin said the earthquake drills, along with other safety drills conducted throughout the district, are designed to stay with students for the rest of their lives.
“Safety is a way of life, and something that we all need to practice,” she said. “We’re really giving kids skills and tools that they will be able to use elsewhere.”
Bolin said students in the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools district will participate in an earthquake drill in the fall, during the 2020-2021 school year.
Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.