“There’s Someone Inside Your House” by Stephanie Perkins, Dutton Books for Young Readers, Aug. 2018.
It’s been almost a year since Makani Young came to live with her grandmother in landlocked Nebraska, and she’s still adjusting to her new life. And still haunted by her past in Hawaii.
Then, one by one, the students of her small town high school begin to die in a series of gruesome murders, each with increasing and grotesque flair. As the terror grows closer and the hunt intensifies for the killer, Makani will be forced to confront her own dark secrets.
Although the warm weather lingers, it seems that I am already in the mood for fall. That — and the fantastic, neon pink cover — is what prompted me to pick up “There’s Someone Inside Your House.” It was an interesting paradox. The title is shiver inducing, but how scary can a pink book be? As it turns out, extremely scary.
Perkins uses her background of writing romances for evil in this book to make the reader care about the characters, which is unfortunate since so many die. I was impressed by how she gave depth to even the most minor characters. My favorite part of the experience was how there is a time in the middle where the tension is at its lowest. I thought I was going to have to drag myself through the second half after the quick action I had just read, but then Perkins turns up the suspense to new heights.
This is not really a book with a pointed deeper meaning, but I think that Perkins accomplished exactly what she set out to do: create a fun, fast-paced and thrilling story.
