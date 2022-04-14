The North Lyon County school district is preparing to make a big request to the Kansas State Department of Education. It could mean more money in teachers’ bank accounts.
The USD 251 school board approved an application Wednesday night for $501,543 in “ESSER III” money. The money is available in three phases through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed during the pandemic.
“The last part of that is to give teachers and staff premium pay,” Superintendent Robert Blair said Thursday as he read a list of proposals.
Veteran employees would receive as much as $1,200, while first-year teachers would receive $600.
Another part of the request would continue what Blair calls “credit recovery” - two more years of a summer school program which started last year.
“We’ve had really good attendance, especially at the elementary level,” Blair said. The main focus there is in reading and mathematics.
Blair outlined Thursday how the rest of the money would be spent:
- A Title I teacher who was added this term would remain for two more years
- One elementary school staff member “to reduce class sizes in the lower grades”
- iPads for grades preschool-2
- An additional custodian
- Expanded hours for the district’s information technology staff
Blair hopes to submit the ESSER III application before the end of April. A committee appointed by the state board of education will evaluate the district’s application in coming weeks. Blair hopes for an answer by June.
“Typically, if they tell you you’re eligible for $501,000, that’s what you get,” Blair said. But he added he’s heard stories of some districts being told to revise their requests.
The school board approved a five-year capital outlay budget for other items.
The most expensive item on that chart is a new track at Northern Heights High School, costing $675,000. That replacement is scheduled for the 2024-25 term.
