The American Association of University Professors has opened a case concerning Emporia State University’s recent faculty terminations.
In the wake of swift terminations that affected 33 ESU faculty members on Sept. 15 and 16, the AAUP sent a letter to ESU President Ken Hush and Kansas Board of Regents chair Jon Rolph Thursday, raising concerns about the organization’s standards for academic freedom and tenure and urging for the reversal of the termination notices given under the workforce management framework.
“The information in our possession regarding these cases comes to us almost entirely from the affected faculty members,” AAUP Senior Program Officer of the Department of Academic Freedom, Tenure, and Governance Michael DeCesare said in the letter. “Assuming the essential accuracy of the account set out in this letter, we strongly urge that the Emporia State administration immediately rescind the notices of termination issued to these nine faculty members and their similarly situated colleagues. As we hope we have made clear, the AAUP considers the process by which the termination decisions were reached to have been illegitimate and the terminations themselves to be summary dismissals.”
The nine professors who reached out to the AAUP include Douglas Allen, Michael Behrens, Rob Catlett, Dan Colson, Sheryl Lidzy, Christopher Lovett, Max McCoy, Katrina Miller, and Mel Storm — all of whom received letters of termination from ESU following KBOR’s approval of the “workforce management framework” on Sept. 14.
DeCesare told The Gazette that ESU appears to have departed from AAUP standards for academic freedom and tenure.
“It appears that the faculty members who received notice of termination were given no academic due process that bears any resemblance to our standards,” he said. “For example, they are allowed an appeal, but rather than the appeal going to an elected faculty body it goes to the administration instead. In addition, the burden of proof is on the faculty member, if I understand correctly, rather than the administration which is what our standards call for.”
Additionally, DeCesare said, the faculty was not granted involvement in decisions made under the framework.
“The faculty, as we understand it, had no role in developing this new policy that allows for, essentially, the dismissal of tenure faculty,” he said. “Under our statement on government, the faculty has primary responsibility for matters of faculty status which includes things like dismissal and reappointment and non-reappointment. And again it appears that the faculty has had no role, let alone primary responsibility, in the decision to eliminate these positions.”
The letter also states that terminations seemed to give no consideration to tenure or seniority.
DeCesare said there are only three legitimate reasons to terminate a tenured faculty member — dismissal for cause, bonafide financial exigency and bonafide formal discontinuance of a program — and, to his knowledge, none were used during ESU’s round of terminations, which affected many tenured faculty members.
“It appears at this point, and as we’ll convey to President Hush, that they’re in violation of at least two of our recommended institutional regulations,” he said.
DeCesare said the method of termination at ESU seemed to be random — with no explicit reasoning given for why specific faculty were terminated — echoing concerns previously shared by ESU faculty.
“It appears, at least, that they’ve cherry-picked certain faculty members based on vague criteria to eliminate their appointments at the end of this academic year,” he said. “There doesn’t appear to be any rhyme or reason to how these particular faculty members are chosen other than what’s listed in their termination notice — things like low enrollment and increasing operational costs. The whole idea of our regulations of financial exigency and program discontinuance is to avoid exactly that kind of arbitrary selection of faculty members for dismissal.”
According to DeCesare, taking away these protections is extraordinarily dangerous for the future of academic freedom and tenure.
“When a faculty member who has tenure can simply be informed that they will no longer be employed, effective next May, that not only degrades the quality of education generally, it also is a direct threat to academic freedom — a very serious threat to academic freedom,” he said. “Despite what most people think about tenure, it is not some kind of gold star or reward for being a great teacher or a productive researcher.”
Tenure, DeCesare explained, as the AAUP originally conceived it, is a means to serve an ends.
“One of those ends that tenure is a means to is academic freedom,” he continued. “Without the protection of tenure, faculty members cannot enjoy the academic freedom to teach the material that they see fit, to conduct research on topics that they see fit. So freedom of teaching, freedom of research, freedom of what we call extra-mural activities, those all depend on tenure.”
Without tenure, he said, faculty members can be dismissed for saying or conducting research on anything an administrator, board member or even local politician does not like. It also takes away economic security — a large part of what makes post-secondary teaching an attractive occupation.
Essentially, DeCesare said, the ESU administration has “abolished” tenure at the university for the rest of the year, until Dec. 31, when the framework expires.
“Tenure effectively does not exist at Emporia State right now,” he said.
DeCesare hopes the letter will encourage the university to bring its actions in line with AAUP recommendations.
“In this case that would be the immediate withdrawal of those notices of termination and an appeal to follow our procedures, either for program discontinuance or financial exigency,” he said.
However, if that does not happen, the AAUP will proceed with their process — which could end with ESU being placed on the AAUP’s Censure List.
“If we can’t resolve this in a way that is consistent with our standards and is mutually acceptable to the affected faculty members — in other words, if the administration is recalcitrant — then we may recommend to the AAUP’s executive director that she authorize a formal investigation of what happened at Emporia State,” DeCesare said.
From there the AAUP’s executive director may approve an investigation and interview faculty and administrators at ESU. The report on that would go to the committee of Academic Freedom and Tenure who would review it and may recommend to the AAUP’s national governing council to impose censure on ESU.
“The purpose of the Censure List is essentially to make the public aware that the conditions for academic freedom and tenure at the university are simply inadequate, according to our standards,” DeCesare said. “It’s a public recognition that carries the weight and prestige of a 107-year-old organization that, again, conditions for academic freedom and tenure are not what they should be at Emporia State.”
DeCesare noted that censure rarely happens, and when it does, in only egregious and precedential cases. He also stated that ESU and the AAUP could come to a mutual resolution at any point in the process.
“It’s a lengthy process with multiple steps and we’re very early in that process,” DeCesare said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.