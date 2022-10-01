The American Association of University Professors has opened a case concerning Emporia State University’s recent faculty terminations.

In the wake of swift terminations that affected 33 ESU faculty members on Sept. 15 and 16, the AAUP sent a letter to ESU President Ken Hush and Kansas Board of Regents chair Jon Rolph Thursday, raising concerns about the organization’s standards for academic freedom and tenure and urging for the reversal of the termination notices given under the workforce management framework.

