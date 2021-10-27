The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education learned that its enrollment had increased this school year during its Wednesday night meeting.
Ryan Karjala, Associate Executive Director of Assessment and Accountability, presented the district’s enrollment report for the 2021-22 school year and said that the head count taken on Sept. 20 reflected 4,323 students as compared to 4,322 students last year.
“We’ve held pretty steady over the last couple years, which is a good thing,” he said.
The difference in enrollment has only grown since then, as Karjala said that as of Wednesday the district had had an additional 37 students join the district.
“Typically, we have about as many exits as we do additions,” he said. “We’re having more additions this year than we are exits, so it’s a little bit different. Our enrollment is continuing to grow throughout this year so far."
Demographically, the district has exhibited similar trends as in previous years. Karjala reported that 47.1% of the students are Hispanic as compared to 44.7% of students who are white. That percentage of Hispanic students is up from 46.9% in 2020-21 and 45.9% in 2019-20, when Hispanic students became the largest group in the district.
Despite that, the number of bilingual students dropped from 1,116 in 2020-21 to 999 in 2021-22. Karjala said that this was due to a change in testing requirements for English language learners.
“In the past, you had to test two years to be basically out of English language support. Now it’s one year,” he said. “Kids, we work with them, they get better, they test out and we no longer collect funding for those students, so our ELL population is dropping.”
While all students regardless of their income are receiving free lunches this school year, the district still collected data about who would have qualified in a typical year. Karjala said that 1,674 students – or 39.71% of the district’s enrollment – would have qualified for free or reduced lunches this year, which is a continuation of a downward trend that “could be a sign that our economy is improving.”
Karjala pointed out that kindergarten enrollment numbers continue to fall (280 in 2020-21 and 260 in 2021-22) and that this is likely a result of the trend of decreasing birth rates in Lyon County.
“That’s something that we need to consider, that our number of kindergarten kids may continue to drop,” he said. “I can’t say that we’ve hit the bottom, but if our birth rate keeps dropping, that affects the number of kids that come into our schools.
In other business, the board heard an update on COVID-19 from Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder, Director of Health Services Jennifer Arndt and interim Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brad Kempf.
Kempf said that COVID-19 numbers in the district continue to hold fairly steady while Anderson-Harder said that no changes were recommended by the district’s COVID Advisory Board. The school board did not discuss any potential changes during Wednesday’s meeting either.
As approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11 appears imminent, Arndt reported that Lyon County Public Health has already ordered vaccine doses for that age group and will meet with district officials on Friday to discuss distribution.
“We’re going to try to hunt down some specific dates to offer a clinic site for the health department at our elementary schools,” Arndt said.
The school board also:
- Approved a request from McCown Gordon to spend $253,859 in order to bring Walnut Elementary School up to the State Fire Marshal’s codes.
- Heard a review from Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib of historical spending from Capital Outlay and potential future uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.