To some people, it is the most controversial agency in Kansas. But sometimes, all it tries to do is give a boy a ride to school.
“He, even early in the school year, was either going to become truant or on the verge of truancy,” said Sarah Henning, Emporia Public Schools District Support Liaison. “DCF paid for that transportation ... so no affidavit needed to be written.”
The Kansas Department for Children and Families and USD 253 began a partnership last February to help Emporia families with what one official calls “concrete needs.”
The purpose is preventative, so families “don’t have to come to the formal knowledge of the agency,” DCF Regional Director Stacey Tweedy said. “That can be a scary event for families. “
DCF held a virtual “Getting to Know You” presentation for Lyon County agencies this week, explaining exactly what the agency does these days. It’s the first of four conferences planned throughout this year.
Scoffers might say the purpose is to put a kinder, gentler face on DCF, as the program marks its 50th anniversary this year. But agency officials say their mission is to respect families and their challenges.
Henning indicated USD 253 and DCF have arranged several rides to school where families face stressful situations. One example involved a factory worker.
“Mom had to go to work early in the morning and could not get her child to school,” she explained. “Mom only needed that transportation three days a week.”
With DCF adding what Henning called “that extra piece,” a “barrier” was resolved that could have led to the family being in trouble with the state.
“Our partnership with the school district has been wonderful,” Tweedy said. She noted it’s part of a project with the National Governors Association that’s also occurring in Hutchinson and Wichita.
DCF has developed a “Kansas Practice Model” in recent years that’s designed to be family-centered.
“Each person is the expert of their lives,” a video explaining the model said. “We honor and respect the voice of the people we serve.”
“We talk with the families to get a picture of what they want their family to look like,” said Elizabeth Gregg, DCF Child Protective Services Supervisor. An assessment helps the family set goals “to help improve the child’s safety.
“Instead of building a case against the family, like child welfare services, we are trying to build safety with the family in a transparent and open way,” Gregg said.
She hopes families will be transparent in response, sharing things that are going well as well as their struggles.
The Southwest Region of DCF stretches from Lyon County to the Kansas-Colorado line. It helps people of all ages, including older adults who might need guardians due to abuse.
DCF serves more than 500,000 people statewide, the agency website says. That includes everything from foster care and the training of disabled workers to debit cards for food and energy assistance.
The next DCF conference is scheduled to be in person during the second quarter of the year. It will focus on adult and child protection work.
Tweedy indicated that conference will be at the Emporia DCF Service Center, 1701 Wheeler St., but no exact time was announced.
