The local housing shortage was eased Wednesday evening — for native bees, that is. K-State Extension County Horticulture and Community Development Agent Travis Carmichael led a bee hotel class in which participants built and filled bee hotels to provide nesting spaces for solitary native bee and wasp species.
Bee hotels are the equivalent of a birdhouse, Carmichael explained. These species would normally nest in hollow plant stems, holes in dead wood, or other natural nooks and crannies. A bee hotel simulates this nesting habitat by providing a bundle of hollow reeds or stems, or holes drilled in chunks of wood.
“Native bees do not live in hives,” Carmichael said. “Ultimately, most of our pollination happens with our native bees. Give them a home so they can do their job.”
A common motive for building and installing a bee hotel is to support bee populations and the pollination services they provide. Bees are among the most effective and abundant pollinators in natural and agricultural habitats. Their activities help plants reproduce, creating the fruits and seeds that we eat. About 87% of all flowering plant species and 75% of crop species benefit from an animal pollinator for production of seeds and fruits. Overall, our food supply would be smaller, less colorful, and less nutritious without bees.
Although honey bees are the main pollinators in commercial agriculture, they do not use bee hotels. Native bees, however, provide important pollination servicesb — and can be more efficient than honey bees. Enhancing bee habitats in urban parks, gardens, and yards can contribute to overall pollinator conservation and support needed pollination services in the city. Although urbanization contributes negatively to native bee populations with pavements, rooftops, and flowerless lawns, urban yards and green spaces can provide flowers and nesting habitats that support a surprising diversity of pollinators–often more than rural agricultural areas.
Some native bee species you might see in our area, according to iNaturalist.org, include the modest masked bee, Episcopal masked bee, spine-shouldered cellophane bee, Robertson’s plasterer bee, oblique longhorn bee, and broad-banded longhorn bee, among many others. Check the list of species with photos and comments at iNaturalist.org, inquire with the university experts at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center on the north end of the ESU campus, or ask your local Lyon County Extension Agents for guidance and assistance in identification.
The occupants of bee hotels are entirely solitary, not forming colonies like those of honey bees, bumble bees, or paper wasps. Instead, each nest is “owned” by a single female, who lays her own eggs and gathers all the food needed for each offspring. There are no workers and no queens. Carmichael’s information noted that some species produce just one generation per year, nesting in the bee hotel for only a few weeks. During the rest of the year, the nests will appear inactive. In fact, the offspring are still inside, waiting for the right time to emerge and make their own nests the following year.
For more information about building and filling a bee hotel, contact Travis Carmichael at the Lyon County Extension Office, 2632 US Highway 50; telephone him at 620-341-3220; or visit the website at lyon.k-state.edu.
