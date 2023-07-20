The local housing shortage was eased Wednesday evening — for native bees, that is. K-State Extension County Horticulture and Community Development Agent Travis Carmichael led a bee hotel class in which participants built and filled bee hotels to provide nesting spaces for solitary native bee and wasp species.

Bee hotels are the equivalent of a birdhouse, Carmichael explained. These species would normally nest in hollow plant stems, holes in dead wood, or other natural nooks and crannies. A bee hotel simulates this nesting habitat by providing a bundle of hollow reeds or stems, or holes drilled in chunks of wood.

