Educators have had lasting impacts on everyone’s lives. Whether it be an elementary school teacher who spurred a lifelong love of science, reading or math; a college professor who helped you land your dream job or a guardian who took the time to ensure you never fell behind, teachers have incredible reach in the lives of students.
For some teachers, that reach extends to all aspects of their lives — even in their own families. Two USD 253 couples recently spoke with The Gazette, sharing their experiences working and raising children within the Emporia Public Schools.
Carol and Terry Taylor: A Family Affair
Carol and Terry Taylor are products of Emporia Public Schools. Their children are too — and the couple wouldn’t change a thing.
“We’ve said this to anybody who will listen, [our children] were prepared for life after high school from Emporia High School,” Terry said.
Carol agreed.
“If you want a good education at Emporia High School, it’s here for the getting.”
The Taylors are now teachers at Emporia High School, both working in the counseling department. Carol, a former counselor working with children inpsychiatric hospitals, works with higher-risk students at EHS as a reading interventionist while Terry became a school counselor after transitioning from industrial arts and technology education.
But years before, they were simply unacquainted high school students roaming the halls of EHS.
“We graduated here in ‘83 at the same time, so we are in the same class,” Terry said. “I transferred here as a junior in high school so she really didn’t know me the first go around here at Emporia High School. She was pretty well-established. Everybody knew her, nobody knew me.”
Until the Taylors reunited around a decade later, marriage wasn’t on either of their minds.
According to Terry, before he met Carol, he had no intention of marrying, while Carol had no intention of staying in Emporia.
Her decision to come back to Emporia was temporary, she explained. She planned to come home and help her parents with their treatments for a year, before eventually leaving again.
“A friend of mine was a life skills teacher here in the special education department,” Carol said. “She called and said ‘I could really use some help, while you’re helping your parents, can you come be a para in the classroom as well?’ So I came here for a year with the intention of just being with them and helping them through their treatments and things and leaving.
“[Terry] was teaching here and I came back and was working here at the time,” Carol explained. “He was subbing in a classroom that I was working in and we kind of reconnected … and here I still am. Ruined my plans.”
“Ten years later, for some reason, I was more attractive to her,” Terry said with a laugh.
Today, the couple have been happily married for 26 years and said their marriage has been helpful in their careers as educators.
“I think the kids out here that know us as husband and wife, I think they like it,” Carol said. “If he’s their counselor and he’s made them mad, they may come in and say ‘Mr. Taylor really pissed me off today.’ I don’t always defend him but try to help them see his point of view.”
For Carol and Terry, part of what defines their teaching styles also comes from their individual experiences.
“I feel like I use my counseling just as much as I use my teaching,” Carol said. “You see a lot of the same behaviors, maybe not the extreme, but definitely some of the same situations.”
At EHS, Carol runs a program called Spartan Explorers, which helps students on probation by providing them with tutoring and other activities. It also helps them earn financial help with their court costs.
“To me, this is the most powerful way to reach kids,” she added.
For Terry, it’s coaching that makes all the difference.
“I think I did my best teaching when I was a coach. And I think I did my best counseling when I was a teacher,” Terry said. “You’re counseling these kids nowadays every day, so the better background you have in that field, whatever it may be, the more influence you’re going to have on the kids.”
Terry was a coach for around 30 years for football and basketball, now helping out where he can.
“I really think I probably had as much influence as a coach as I did as a teacher or counselor,” he said.
The couple also grew as teachers with their own children — both of whom graduated from EHS like their parents.
“I always say that when you become a parent, you become a better teacher,” Carol said.
“And coach,” Terry added.
While they share a workplace, the Taylors said it’s not rare to not see each other until they get home for the day. Finding a balance between their work lives and home lives comes easily for them.
“We try not to talk about school too much at home,” Carol said. “I feel like too, in his role, confidentiality is a big thing. We try to really avoid that for respect for each other’s roles and respect for our students, too.”
“We are always busy with our kids and we have other interests besides education and work,” Terry added.
In their personal life, the Taylors share many of the same interests — spending time watching sports, going on motorcycle rides, visiting the lake — and of course, visiting their children.
“Our kids are adults now, and it’s fun to experience life with them as adults now,” Carol said.
But no matter where their interests may take them, Carol and Terry feel a sense of belonging in the place where they first met.
“It’s home,” Carol said. “This is our home.”
Michele and Randy Wells: Finding Passion
Michele and Randy Wells have been educators at Emporia Public Schools for over three decades. But for the college sweethearts, the drive to be better and more passionate about what you do has never dwindled.
The Wellses met at Bethany College in Lindsborg, through mutual friends. Both education majors, the two shared a passion for teaching and impacting the lives of children — though in different ways. When they came to Emporia in 1990, the couple found their respective passions through teaching.
Michele received her degree in elementary education, eventually finding her niche while working with children in the special education program. Now, she works as a teacher in the Transitions program for 18 - 21-year-olds.
“I love the kids,” she said. “... I love those kids. When they have a smile on their face and they see success and they are so happy about the grade they got over at the Tech College, it’s all worth it.”
Randy received his degree in physical education, working his way up to his current position at Emporia High School as the Physical Education department chair, head track coach, assistant head football coach and weight class trainer.
For the Wellses, teaching has been a lifelong passion.
“I have always felt from a young age that I wanted to be an educator,” Michele said. “... I always taught swimming lessons and things like that so I just always knew that was what I wanted to do.”
Michele said the only thing that changed for her was a switch to special education after her first few years in Emporia.
“I just remember at a young age, working with other kids on reading and things like that,” she said. “I think the aspect of helping them accomplish something is probably what drew me to it. Just being able to help them figure out a way to be successful at it.”
For Randy, the decision to be an educator was spurred by the people in his life.
“I had some really good role models. Besides my parents, I had some really good teachers and coaches along the way. I thought ‘well maybe I could do that and be as good as they were for me to somebody else,’” Randy said. “That’s usually why teachers get into education because they have had somebody along the way pave the way for them.”
To him, coaching and teaching go hand in hand; you cannot have one without the other.
“Coaching is teaching, teaching is coaching. They are not interchangeable,” Randy said. “If you are an administrator and you can hire a good coach, they are going to be a good teacher.”
The Wellses also raised a child in Emporia Public Schools, and have kept the love of coaching and teaching others in the family. Their son, a graduate of EHS, now works as a personal trainer in Lawrence and is married to the physical education department chair at Lawrence Free State.
“The apple didn’t fall far from the tree,” Michele laughed.
To the Wellses, being married teachers came with its advantages, but also put pressure on their son.
“I think a married couple definitely affects your kids,” Randy said. “There is scrutiny, there is no margin for error for those kids.”
“But we also have very high expectations for them too as parents,” Michele added. “Because we know, we know the ends and out. He could never give us any excuses because we have heard them all.”
However, their connection with their son also helped them connect more with their students.
“I try to teach like these are my own kids,” Randy said. “The expectations are high, the structures are high, everything is high.”
“When you raise a child and you actually have to teach that child in a class, you understand that there are other outside influences on things,” he added. “You understand the pressures that are put on kids. You understand the other home lives of other kids, you hear all of those things. I think it helps open your eyes to everything going on in a kid’s life.”
While the couple’s specialties don’t leave much room for overlap, they still believe their professions complement each other.
“I think for us, as a married couple, you understand, because you’re both going through the same things in education. What goes on in our building affects both of us and we can discuss it, have conversations about it and understand it better,” Michele said.
“We can talk about … if she’s having problems with something or an issue, then we can kind of hash it out, get a different perspective,” Randy said.
“And if he happens to have a student in class and he’s not quite sure what to do … then he can always ask me and I can give suggestions,” Michele added.
The ability to learn from each other isn’t where the drive to be good educators stops. In all aspects of their lives, the Wells are constantly working to be the best they can be.
“I’m just now getting good at what I do,” Randy said. “There’s still more to learn and that’s what keeps me. That little bit of, what else is out there, can I find something else better, that’s what keeps me going through the cycle. I think it’s a lifelong learning situation.”
“He’s a very competitive person,” Michele added. “If he thinks there is something else out there, he is going to learn it.”
Michele’s path is opening up to new opportunities, as she prepares to retire and find a new passion at the end of the year.
“It was time for me to change and find something different to do,” she said. “... I work hard and I could do anything. I could just do anything I wanted.”
However, one constant in the couple’s life is their family.
“We have grandkids, so if we get an opportunity, we go see them,” Randy said.
“Family is important to both of us,” Michele added. “We spend as much time with our families as we can.”
