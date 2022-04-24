Every dog, they say, has his day. And an executive with Emporia's dog food company had a special night this weekend.
Joey LeMay, Senior Director of Operations at Simmons Foods, was named this year's Distinguished Alumnus at the Flint Hills Technical College Benefit Auction and Gala.
“He's taken his education... and has worked his way up in the company,” Mike Crouch, Flint Hills Vice President of Advancement, said Sunday. “I know he's really valuable in their operations.”
LeMay's LinkedIn biography indicates he graduated from Flint Hills in 1995. He's worked for Simmons nearly 23 years, becoming Senior Director of Operations last year.
Simmons Foods was a presenting sponsor of this year's gala, which sold out White Auditorium several days in advance. It was the first gala will a full house since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The college's biggest fundraising event of the year brought in an estimated $160,000.
“It was a record-setting night in terms of dollars raised,“ Crouch said. “It was a phenomenal evening,” topping the prior record by $30,000.
The gala included a plated dinner served by the college's Culinary Arts program and an auction. Crouch believes the top bid of the night was for a heating and air conditioning system, selling for around $11,500.
The money primarily will be used for college scholarships. But this year's Gala had a special emphasis on the Wrangler Student Crisis Relief Fund, which provides emergency air to students in need.
Donations to the Flint Hills Technical College Foundation still can be made by visiting FHTC.edu/foundation.
The Emporia Gazette was a sponsor of the gala.
