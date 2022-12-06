To say that Michael Argabright is proud of his school district would be an understatement. For the second year in a row, USD 252 Southern Lyon County was the only district across the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories, meaning the district is going above and beyond in a number of ways.

Headquartered in Hartford, USD 252 encompasses a large rural area in the southern half of Lyon County, including Olpe, Hartford and Neosho Rapids. But despite being spread out across three communities and four school buildings, the district is doing something big: creating a cohesive school community and culture.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.