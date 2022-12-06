To say that Michael Argabright is proud of his school district would be an understatement. For the second year in a row, USD 252 Southern Lyon County was the only district across the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories, meaning the district is going above and beyond in a number of ways.
Headquartered in Hartford, USD 252 encompasses a large rural area in the southern half of Lyon County, including Olpe, Hartford and Neosho Rapids. But despite being spread out across three communities and four school buildings, the district is doing something big: creating a cohesive school community and culture.
“We have to be really intentional and focused, and we’ve tried to do that,” Argabright said. “It’s building a culture around families and community ... building a culture with pride, tradition and excellence.”
And they are doing it with strong leadership. Argabright, who has led the USD 252 Southern Lyon County District for more than 16 years, was recently named the Kansas Superintendent of the Year.
Still, he’s quick to praise his students, teachers, staff and families for the district’s success.
“It’s pretty awesome that our students, our staff, and our parents are recognized in a way that their hard work is being noticed, and the commitment to excellence and high expectations do pay off,” he said. “It’s not easy for any school district. ... It’s our job as administrators and leaders and board members to build those roads and paths to that vision of, every child deserves a chance. Every child is different. It’s very complex. But our efforts have to be committed and dedicated to that, to build those roads and paths. That’s what we try to do.”
Argabright said those efforts may have really garnered statewide attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Already a district where “people wear a lot of hats,” he said they worked hard to develop new models and methods to deliver education.
“It put a lot of pressure on our teachers,” he said. “But I think one thing that really helped us is we focused in on our state goals and tried to be intentional with that.”
It’s within those state goals for social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, high school graduation preparedness, high school graduation, civic engagement and postsecondary success, that the Kansans Can Star Recognition Program comes into play. An eighth area of focus is an award given by Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson.
“I think what’s really special about that is there’s both qualitative and quantitative measures within those eight areas,” Argabright said. “To get those awards in all eight areas means that we’re bringing the human element into it, and the academic expectations of achievements into it. It’s just a complete tribute to our staff — all of our staff, teachers — everyone that plays a part in a school district contributes.”
Argabright said everyone works together with the same goal in mind.
“We want all of our kids to have a chance,” he said. “I think our people have demonstrated that, and yet they all know and I know we still need to improve.”
Argabright said part of the challenge is keeping students engaged, while knowing that every children is different. That means education needs to look beyond just textbooks, while also keeping the academic side of education at the forefront.
“You have to have both,” he said, “and we’ve increased our partnerships across this district. We have a lot of partnerships to engage with us and engage with our kids, and I think that’s critically important. It helps kids enjoy school more if they’re more involved.”
Outside partnerships can mean opportunities for the USD 252 Honor Flight Program, looking at different careers or colleges or even community service. When teachers request time for field trips, Argabright said they must show what the benefit is to the students.
“We want our staff to digest and think about that, because we’re developing kids and not just from a textbook,” Argabright said. “I think the level of engagement has been a priority here.”
That philosophy starts early in the district’s daycare and preschool programs. That means USD 252 is doing everything to make sure students get the foundation they need to be successful from day one.
“That’s my heart right there,” Argabright said. “We’re complementing good parenting, and that’s huge, too. Whatever it appears to be, we want to nurture it and foster it and build upon it.”
So, how does a district that’s doing it all improve on what’s arguably a top-notch program?
“That’s a great question and a very big question,” Argabright said. “You have to map that out in my experience. It’s built into our strategic plan and we’ve had one for years; we have a one - five year layout with yearly goals within our yearly district goals. Most of them, if not all, are academic.”
In the end, he said all the hardwork is well worth it.
“You hear from students from years ago that get back to you and say things like you’ve made a difference with them, or a teacher made a difference with them,” Argabright said. “It just warms my heart, because that’s what this is all about.”
