Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 6:34 pm
The Neosho Rapids PTO raised $750 during a crispitos meal fundraiser at the Hartford Community Building Friday night.
The proceeds from the fundraiser will help purchase school supplies for Neosho Rapids students for the coming school year.
Volunteers served up a meal of crispitos, rice and beans and dessert, all for a free-will donation.
