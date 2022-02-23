A local man is among this year's Kansas Master Teachers, announced by Emporia State University.
Andy Battenfield, who teaches physical education at Village Elementary School, was one of seven instructors named Tuesday. The award returns this year after a one-year suspension due to the coronavirus.
Battenfield and the others will receive $1,000 from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. All will be recognized during a banquet at ESU on Kansas Master Teacher Day Wednesday, April 6. The 2020 Master Teachers will be honored then as well.
The other six Master Teachers named Tuesday are:
- Melanie Hammond, Salina South High School
- Karen Stohlmann Henderson, Blue Valley Northwest High School
- Sarah Hoff, Dodge City High School
- Gina Johnson, Hays O'Loughlin Elementary School
- Bryan Scruggs, Geary County Seitz Elementary School
- Barbara Tholen, Lawrence High School
ESU has honored Master Teachers since 1954, rewarding those who “demonstrate the attributes of exemplary professional educators,” a statement said.
Reservations for the banquet close Wednesday, March 23. Ticket details are online at www.Emporia.edu/masterteacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.