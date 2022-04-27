The USD 253 Board of Education approved a 2023-24 school year calendar that was overwhelmingly preferred by district staff and site council members from each school, Wednesday evening.
The calendar includes five-hour professional learning days and six-hour workdays built in throughout the year. Spring Break teacher conferences will be held in February.
It also includes a day off for students and staff on Jan. 12, 2024, to facilitate the state debate tournament at Emporia High School.
Interim Associate Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Jared Giffin presented two options to the board. He said the main difference between Option No. 1 — adopted by the board — and Option No. 2 was how those PLT and workdays were scheduled. Option No. 2, he said, split the workdays and PLTs into half days and put parent teacher conferences in March.
“We really haven’t done the half-and-half days before, so we wanted to give the option,” he said. “We were trying to spread them out throughout the year more, so they can spread out the PLT time.”
Board member Jami Reever asked if calendar options had been sent out to parents for input as has been done in previous years. Giffin said they had not since calendar input had been collected last year.
The new strategy, he said, is to collect that input every other year.
Spring Break also aligns with the schedules for Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College.
The board also heard a presentation from AVID staff and students from Emporia High School.
AVID coordinator Lana Knuth said AVID aims to close the “achievement gap” by preparing students for post-secondary success. Students are typically recruited in seventh grade and must fit certain criteria — such as being a first generation college student or come from a low-income family — to be admitted to the program. They must also show academic promise, achieve average to high test scores and have desire and determination to succeed.
Current AVID seniors have been accepted to 116 colleges, earned 183 college credit hours and have earned more than $695,000 in scholarship this year.
2018 graduate Jasmine Gonzalez credited the AVID program with setting her up for success despite not having the proper supports in place at home.
Gonzalez said she was the first person in her family to learn Englsih, the first to attend preschool and the first to graduate high school. She will also be the first to graduate from college.
"At the age of 5 I was translating important documents for my parents," she said. "They called me their secretary."
Gonzalez will graduate from Emporia State Univeristy in May with a degree in education and specialization in Spanish. She has been hired to teach at Shawness Mission School District.
Gilberto Aguilera, an AVID student and Rudd Scholar planning to attend Wichita State University, also spoke of his experiences.
"Ever since [I joined AVID], I've felt at home," he said. "I'm very thankful to AVID. They opened up a lot of opportunities for me."
Aguilera said he was a much different person before AVID and didn't care much about his grades, but that all changed when he was invited to the program.
"I understand what it means to work hard," he said.
Board members then heard a presentation on Timmerman Elementary School's redesign plans, which focuses on three goal areas to increase student engagement and family/home supports and overall school structure.
The board also:
Approved a request to resurface the tennis courts at EHS for a total of $106,581.
Approved a $21,176 contract with Johnson Controls for fire inspections.
Approved a request to publish a resolution to sell the Maynard Early Childhood Education building, located at 19 Constitution St.
Approved updates to student handbooks.
Approved a request from Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder to hire a neutral facilitator for an upcoming enrollment study.
The board next meets at 6:30 p.m. May 11, at Mary Herbert Educaton Center.
