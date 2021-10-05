The Emporia State University nursing department has spent the last several days empowering people in the community to be heroes in the fight against blood cancer.
The DKMS ESU Bone Marrow Drive concludes Tuesday after collecting sign-ups from dozens of willing donors.
“DKMS is a national database whose goal is to help delete blood cancer,” said ESU nursing student Grace Coltrane. “It’s an easy oral swab, takes about three minutes. And then you go into a national database where you’ll stay until the age of 61 and they’ll run your DNA and see if you’re a match with someone who’s tested positive for blood cancer or someone who needs a bone marrow transplant.”
Cammeo Paarman, another ESU nursing student, said that matches are somewhat rare, thus making it imperative to have as many potential matches available as possible.
“Stem cells are kind of hard to come by, so you can save a life and find a match,” she said. “It’s about a 1% chance that you’ll actually be a match with somebody. So if you are a match, it’s pretty rare and a really cool experience.”
Coltrane said the reason matches are so rare is because DNA varies widely and in order to receive a bone marrow transplant, the donor and the recipient must have quite a bit of DNA in common.
“It’s kind of like finding your genetic twin,” she said. “Everybody’s different. Everybody’s got a different DNA composition, so if you find somebody close enough, that’s a really rare occurrence.”
Everyone who signed up to be on the donor list will be put on the DKMS list and would also have the opportunity to say no if called to be a donor. If the individual does decide to donate, Coltrane said that DKMS covers all the associated costs.
The drive at ESU was held Friday, Monday and Tuesday, with a goal of 600 signups which would hopefully lead to six matches. When the event was held in 2019, it created three matches.
If you missed the signup opportunity on the ESU campus, you can always sign up directly through DKMS by going to dkms.org/get-involved/become-a-donor.
