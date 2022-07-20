Emporia State University is currently on track to have an estimated 77 new teachers who could enter the workforce in late December and early January.
Kansas is currently facing a teacher shortage, with schools across the state, including Emporia Public Schools, having difficulty filling open positions. To deal with this staffing shortage, some districts have closed schools. Emporia Public Schools is currently considering doing just that with William Allen White Elementary.
Those ESU graduates would make up part of the “potential number of ESU graduates to possibl[y] aid USD 253 in its decision making about elementary school staffing,” ESU Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson told The Gazette in an email Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, USD 253 published an agenda for a special board meeting on Thursday, July 21 at 3 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center. In the agenda, a list of considerations on how to address positions in elementary schools stated that an option would be to hire qualified Block 3 Student Teachers in December followed by the statement: “only 4 from ESU available.”
According to ESU, “Emporia State University’s The Teachers College has placed four student interns in Emporia Public Schools elementary classrooms for fall 2022. These four are part of 42 Block 3 interns placed in elementary classrooms across Kansas this fall.”
“We expect that these 42 elementary education majors will graduate in December. In addition, 34 secondary education student teachers in fall 2022 are also on track to graduate in December from The Teachers College,” ESU stated.
USD 253 is set to consider “pausing” William Allen White Elementary at its meeting on Thursday. The school board will hold a public comment period an hour before the meeting, starting at 2 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center. The board meeting will follow at 3 p.m.
