Emporia High School drama students performed on one of Wichita’s best-known stages over the weekend.
“They certainly brought the house down,” Kacie Hastings with the EHS Theatre Department said Monday. “Huge standing ovation at the end. Lots of love from the audience.”
A group of students spent three days Thursday through Saturday at the Kansas Thespian Festival, a mix of education and competition. Students could enroll in as many as eight workshops learning theater skills.
Then on the other side, 13 high schools across Kansas offered productions to perform before the full festival at Century II. The EHS play “Silent Sky” was the final of five plays selected, for an audience of more than 1,500 people.
“Silent Sky” is the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, an early 20th century astronomer who gave us the tools to map out the stars in the universe.
Leavitt was a graduate of Radcliffe College, and she worked at the Harvard College Observatory as a “computer,” tasked with examining photographic plates in order to measure and catalog the brightness of stars.
The play marks some of her time at the Harvard Observatory.
EHS presented it in early November, as well as one day last week before the festival.
There were also the Thespys.
The Thespys are the International Thespian Excellence Awards, which recognize the highest level of achievement in school theatre performance, technical theatre, writing, and filmmaking.
It’s part of an educational program celebrating the work of theatre students by giving them the opportunity to “receive constructive feedback on prepared theatrical material, technical design, plays, and short films, and recognizing their achievements on local, regional, and international stages.”
“They can take individual events to the festival,” Hastings added. “We took 21 events this year, and we had six students receive the superior rating. ... One of my students received a perfect score on her costume design.”
Those six now qualify for the international Thespy competition next summer in Bloomington, Indiana.A trip to the Thespian Festival can open doors for students. For example, Music Theater Wichita will offer internships this summer.
“I have several seniors that I think, if they can make the housing work, they should pursue those,” Hastings said.
Two EHS seniors also auditioned and received Kansas Thespian scholarships during the festival, she added.
Hastings added EHS will hold auditions later this week for its next production. The 19th-century classic “Pride and Prejudice” will be presented March 2-3.
