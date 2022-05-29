The USD 252 school year may be over. But the preparations for the district's next Honor Flight is not.
The duo Arbour Season sang what it calls “ambient folk” music during a Saturday night fundraiser at Lowry-Funston VFW Post 1980.
Arbour Season consists of a husband and wife who travel around the country with their two children in a converted school bus.
The concert was recorded. It can be seen on Arbour Season's YouTube channel., which has close to 3,500 subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.