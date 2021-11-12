Special to The Gazette
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County College Access, a local scholarship fund providing financial support to Chase County high school students concurrently pursuing college credits, announces a record of $14,790 in scholarships awarded for the 2021 calendar year, a 50% increase over 2020.
A total of 29 students received college credits during the 2020/2021 school year at Butler Community College and Flint Hills Technical College, also a record.
The 2021 graduating senior class accrued over 360 college credit hours, or, on average the equivalent of one college semester per student.
The Fund is also proud to announce the addition of Susie and Warren Harshman as contributing sponsors. “Our ability to make this program a permanent endowment will be greatly enhanced by Susie and Warren’s generous contributions,” said Michael Brown, Board Chair.
College credit-hours can be accrued during high school, often at much lower tuition cost than their equivalent at the college level. Furthermore, students gain exposure to the rigor of college coursework, build confidence in their skills, and potentially reduce the total cost of college by shortening the college track.
The scholarships are available to Grades 11 and 12 students who are considering 4-year, 2-year and technical college degrees and certifications. Scholarships are awarded each semester, including summer sessions. Applications are due each November 30 and April 30 and students should contact Stacia Barrett, Chase County Junior Senior High School Registrar, for details on applying.
The Fund is a unique opportunity for those interested in helping local students succeed both academically and financially. Contributions from the community are welcomed and encouraged and can be sent to the Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial St Suite B, Emporia, KS 66801 to the attention of Loni Heinen.
