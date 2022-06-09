The USD 253 Board of Education voted 7-0 in favor of closing the Maynard Early Childhood Center and beginning the process of fielding offers Wednesday evening.
The Jones Early Childhood Development Center, which will replace Maynard, is about 99% complete, Eric Woltje, McCownGordon Senior Project Manager, reported. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new building, located at 327 S. Walnut St., will be June 22 at 3 p.m.
Woltje also updated the board on the progress of other building projects in the district. According to Woltje, construction on Walnut Elementary is almost complete, Logan Elementary is over halfway complete, and Emporia High School is about 88% completed. He also expects construction on Emporia Middle School and Village Elementary to begin in the next few weeks, but said that labor shortage, rising cost of materials, and weather are all affecting the projects.
“It is impacting us. You get creative and understand, essentially the resource shortage that we have, and work with all parties the best we can,” Woltje said.
Board members also unanimously approved an education redesign for Village Elementary, which will focus on increasing the frequency in which math is discussed in the classroom, incentivizing student involvement with student-chosen clubs, helping students develop real world skills, and promoting family involvement and communication.
The board also unanimously voted to raise the school meal prices by 20 cents, taking breakfast prices from $2.00 to $2.20 and lunch from $3.00 to $3.20.
Assistant superintendent of business Robert Scheib said school lunches have not increased more than 10 cents since he has been at the school.
Board member Jami Reever said that while it is still up in the air, she believes it’s unlikely government funding for free lunches will continue.
“I don’t think it’s likely, which is really sad, because I think it’s benefitted every child in every community in the United States,” she said. “It’s hard to raise this, but I know it’s necessary.”
Board vice-president Leslie Seeley said the board will be ramping up their efforts to help families apply for free and reduced lunches.
“Free meals are available for all children 18 and under during the summer months through July 31,” Reever added.
The board also discussed safety measures, including entertaining the possibility of hiring more security officers for schools in the district. The board approved an application for the School Safety and Security Grant, which will match the district one-to-one to increase security measures on school property. If the grant is awarded, the money would go towards installing new and replacement cameras for areas that need them and a new radio system for school buses. The improvements are projected to cost the district around $119,968.
Other items the board unanimously approved include two textbooks for the middle school, updates to the EMS student handbook, and the 2022-2023 fees schedule, including a new $100 damage and cleaning deposit for renting school buildings.
The next school board meeting will be held at the Mary Herbert Education Center on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m.
