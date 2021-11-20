In 30 years of auctions it wasn’t quite a record, but the National Teachers Hall of Fame had a big night Thursday.
“It is a higher auction than normal,” administrative assistant Jennifer Baldwin said Friday.
Unofficially, the Hall of Fame raised more than $17,000. But that total isn’t final.
“We are still collecting donations,” Baldwin explained. “We have some matching donations that will be coming in.”
Yet at the moment, the amount is well short of the Hall of Fame’s $30,000 goal. The Hall wants a bigger amount because next summer’s induction ceremony will be bigger than ever.
“In 2022, we will actually be inducting two classes,” Baldwin said. “The Class of 2020 and the Class of 2022.”
Last year’s class saw its ceremony postponed three times as the coronavirus spread. Baldwin said combining the two ceremonies means a doubled cost for the Hall.
The auction at Emporia State Federal Credit Union offered everything from sports tickets to restaurant gift cards. But what impressed Baldwin the most was the meat.
“We had 14 prime ribs donated by Tyson,” she said. “They went in 30 minutes at $75 apiece... We got over $1,000.”
The Teachers Hall of Fame website has an application for 2022 nominations. The deadline for submissions is in January.
“Announcements are in March,” Baldwin said. The inductees will go to Washington in April, with the ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022.
Next year’s class will put the total number of teachers in the Hall at 150, Baldwin said.
“If it wasn’t for the community, we definitely would not be going strong for 30 years,” Baldwin added.
