Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib has reportedly been put on administrative leave following a meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday night.
According to an internal email sent to district staff which was obtained by The Gazette, the district will announce a "highly qualified education finance professional" as interim Assistant Superintendent of Business in the coming week.
The action did not take place during Wednesday's meeting. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren confirmed the report when contacted by The Gazette Wednesday night.
"Mr. Rob Scheib, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, was put on administrative leave following tonight’s Board Meeting," Landgren said. "Within the coming week, we are prepared to announce a highly qualified education finance professional who will serve as an Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations on a temporary basis."
Scheib has worked for the district since 2008 when he was hired to replace Susan Hernandez. He had previously served as the superintendent of the Wakeeny school district for seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.