“Promised Land” by Mark Warren, Five Star Publishing, Oct. 16, 2019, $25.95.
In Tombstone, Arizona Territory, despite a silver strike promising entrepreneurial opportunities, Wyatt Earp returns to law enforcement, posing a new threat to the Cowboy rustlers running rampant on both sides of the U.S.-Mexican border.
The Earp brothers make as many enemies as they do allies in a deeply divided community. Aspiring to be county sheriff, Wyatt bargains with outlaw informants in his pursuit of three wanted men. When the deal unravels, the Cowboy traitors fear retribution from their own, planting the seed for the 30 seconds that will ensure Wyatt Earp his place in history — the gunfight that erupts behind the O.K. Corral.
What follows — assassination and swift justice — guarantees that Wyatt Earp’s name will forever serve as one standard within the debate of law versus order.
“Promised Land” is the conclusion to Mark Warren’s “Wyatt Earp: An American Odyssey” trilogy, following “Adobe Moon” and “Born to the Badge.” I would recommend reading the books in order, but don’t let that daunt you since you’ll fly through them.
I really appreciated how Warren brought history to life in his writing, giving readers a sense of place with atmospheric prose. It is obvious that Warren has done extensive research on his subject, but he’s made it approachable for the casual reader. Even if you only have an inkling of Wyatt Earp’s fate, the rising suspense will draw you in.
Fans of Mark Warren will also have opportunities to meet the author as he tours in honor of the newly published “Promised Land.” If you would like to learn more about the trilogy (or just about Wyatt Earp), take advantage of one of these upcoming opportunities:
Tuesday: Dodge City at the Kansas Public Library, 7 p.m. “The Rocky Road of Researching Wyatt Earp”
Thursday: Dodge City at the Boot Hill Museum, 2 p.m., “What Made Wyatt Earp Tick?”
Nov. 9: Wichita at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1 p.m. “What Made Wyatt Earp Tick?”
Nov. 13: Topeka at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library, 7 p.m. “Researching Wyatt Earp”
