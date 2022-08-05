Flint Hills Technical College is preparing a night of fun activities for everyone in Emporia.
“It's a very brand-new deal,” Alumni/Annual Fund Coordinator Karis Williams said. “We want to get out there.”
That's the goal of the first-ever “Wrangler Friends and Family Festival,” scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Details were in the planning stages Friday, with more to be revealed next week.
“We will have inflatables... and a couple of food trucks,” Williams confirmed Friday. “We will have two musical acts.”
The grand prize for students will be a scholarship giveaway.
The college is coordinating activities with the staff of KISS 103.1FM and My Country 99.5FM.
“I'm waiting on some hard confirmations,” Williams said. But she emphasized the goal is a “happy event” for student and community engagement.
“There's not a lot of sports and things to endear the college to students... that they can be emotionally connected to as they're alumni,” Williams said.
Friday marked the final day of summer classes at FHTC. The fall semester begins Monday, August 15.
The September evening is one of two upcoming Emporia events receiving support from a tourism grant. Visit Emporia announced Thursday that it will provide $700 to FHTC for the festival.
Visit Emporia also awarded $500 to Kansas Miss Amazing, an organization which promotes females with disabilities. It will hold the “Kansas Amplify 22/23” celebration October 28-29 at Emporia High School.
