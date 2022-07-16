An Emporia native is in the final round of an international piano competition in Europe. His Emporia musical mentor never has seen anything like him.
“He did ‘Fleur de lis’ by Beethoven. The entire thing. Not condensed, not abridged, not simplified,“ Shane Galentine said. “Most students just starting would find that impossible.”
But at about age nine, Peter Yu prepared that piece over several months for a music festival. The result: a superior rating.
“I knew then he could probably do just about anything,” Galentine concluded from that.
Now in the summer before entering tenth grade, Yu is one of 15 remaining musicians in the “young artists” category at the Conero International Piano Competition, based in Recanati, Italy.
Yu advanced through two preliminary rounds with solo works of seven to nine minutes. He submitted videos for those rounds in May and June.
Yu is the son of Dr. Joyce Zhou and Dr. Jun Yu, who once taught at the Emporia State University School of Business. They now live in Monroe, Louisiana, but Galentine said his grandmother Luyling Lian still lives in Emporia.
Even with the move, Yu has kept Galentine as his tutor for six years. They’ve worked together for the last year thanks to Skype.
“It really works surprisingly well,” Galentine said. “Occasionally, a fingering issue will get by me because I’m not right there in the room with the student.”
The final round of the Conero competition will take place either online July 22-24 or in-person in Italy July 31-August 1. Galentine thinks Yu will take the online option, because he’s already getting booked with other performances.
“I’ve got him entered in the Mid-America Music Association Festival a couple of days later,” Galentine said. “He’s doing five events in that.” The festival begins Thursday, July 28 in St. Louis.
Galentine said Yu is the only U.S. performer remaining in the international competition, out of 12 who advanced in the U.S. division.
Yu can perform two works in the final round with a 12-minute time limit. Galentine said he’s preparing familiar works by famous classical names.
“He’s doing a Bach fantasy in C minor and the middle movement of the Mozart F major sonata, K. 332,” Galentine said.
Yu is Galentine’s first student ever to enter an international event. Yu’s parents submitted him. The rest has become a testimony to Yu’s work ethic.
“He said to me, ‘What Chopin etude is really tough?’” Galentine recalled. Galentine suggested one from his own high school studies, to which Yu replied, “Well, then I’d better do it.”
Yu’s category is for 14 and 15-year-olds who are “at a more amateur level and are not aiming for piano major as career,” the competition website says. That was news to Galentine, who wonders what Yu’s future holds.
“He’s always wanted to be the C.E.O. of a company,” Galentine said. “As he’s doing more and more with piano... he’s doing bigger and harder things... I’m not sure Peter couldn’t have a concert career eventually, if he wanted one and worked hard enough.”
Galentine is impressed with Yu as more than a piano prodigy. For instance, he’s a star swimmer who trained with the Emporia High School team when he was a Junior Spartan.
“He is the entire package,” Galentine said “He’s got a brilliant mind. He’s already skipped a year in school... He’s a handsome fellow. Just about the nicest kid you’re ever going to meet. I spend a lot of extra time with him because he’s worth it.”
