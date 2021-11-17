The Kansas Board of Regents scheduled a dinner at Emporia State University Wednesday night, after making what one member called a “non-traditional” choice for Interim President.
Meeting in Topeka, the board approved Ken Hush as the short-term replacement for Allison Garrett. He's a one-time chair of the Emporia State University Foundation Board of Trustees and was a leading donor in the new Kossover Family Tennis Complex.
“Hush is a resident... and is an accomplished senior executive, with a track record of innovation and visionary leadership as well as strategic planning and business development,” Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee said.
But Hush's background is not in academics. That brought questions from some regents about how he was chosen for the interim position.
“We don't have a formal application process,” Regents President/CEO Blake Flanders said. “We look through the community, look at various alumni... what alumni have been tremendously engaged.”
Flanders added he received “an entire list” of suggestions for the position from the Emporia community.
Regent Wint Winter said after the vote that a “little non-traditional” choice on an interim basis is wise.
“What we need now is stability, who can advocate for the university with funders,” Winter said. “I think it's important to have somebody with some strength and some leadership.”
Winter added that he's never met Hush, but was impressed by his resume.
In a statement released after the meeting, Hush said he is “excited for the opportunity to work with students, faculty and staff to make ESU better, stronger and a place where excellence is a constant goal.”
Hush is an ESU graduate whose name is in the university's Athletics Hall of Honor for his years on the tennis team. He's also served as a trustee at Wichita State University.
The regents also voted to hold a “closed, committee-led search” for a permanent ESU president. No names of committee members were announced.
The selection of Hush ends the one-month fill-in work as Acting President of ESU Provost Dr. George Arasimowicz.
After dining at the ESU Memorial Union Wednesday night, the regents plan to tour the campus Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.