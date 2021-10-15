Emporia State University celebrated the opening of the Bobbi and Steve Sauder Center for Entrepreneurial Development in its School of Business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.
A gift made by the Sauder family made the new center possible and brought together the school’s Small Business Development Center and Studio E Advertising Collective into a shared spaces.
Steve Sauder is a 1968 graduate of ESU and has been involved in multiple business ventures in the Emporia area for a long time. And while Bobbi Sauder is not an ESU alum herself, Steve Sauder said she’s equally important to the creation of the new center.
“In the middle of the night, I had, I don’t know if it was an epiphany because I can’t spell it, but that Bobbi’s just as responsible for this as I am,” he said. “ … She’s a big part of this team and deserves a lot of credit.”
When asked why he made the gift to the business school, Steve Sauder’s answer was very simple: “because they asked.”
“We’ve been really involved in athletics and a couple of years ago, we created the Bobbi Sauder Nursing and Athletic Scholarship and it’s been great, it’s been fun, but we’ve never done anything for the business school, and I actually have a degree from the business school,” he said. “But the bottom line is, we made the gift because we’re impressed and we’re pleased with the leadership that Ed Bashaw has brought, with the hard work of the faculty, the students that we’ve met. …
“It was a great opportunity for us and we’re happy and we’re blessed that we’re able to take advantage of it.”
Ed Bashaw, Dean of the School of Business, said that bringing the Small Business Development Center and Studio E Advertising Collective under one roof would allow the two groups to work better in conjunction with each other and create educational opportunities for the students involved.
“You can kind of see the synergies that go back and forth between our entrepreneurial students, our small business owners through the development center and our ad students,” he said.
Bashaw said that any donation like the one the Sauders gave is special but that this one has a little extra meaning for him.
“Steve and Bobbi are personal friends, so it means a lot more than a normal gift that I wouldn’t know the people very well,” he said. “We go to church together, we play golf together, we do some socializing together. So on that basis, it’s kind of humbling but it’s also a little scary in that I know Steve’s going to say, ‘What are we doing with this?’ … It’s humbling but it makes me proud at the same time.”
Bashaw said he’s excited to see what comes from ESU’s School of Business in the coming years and pointed to ESU alum Jeremy Rusco, founder of Dynamic Discs, as evidence of past success.
“We hope to aid that and organize it in a way to try to take more students through that,” he said. “Hopefully over the years, when I’m dead and gone, some of these businesses will still be surviving and thriving. That would be one of the things I hope is my legacy.”
