Emporia State University’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity raised more than $1,700 during its inaugural Love Like Lou benefit gala last week.

The gala, held March 9 at the Emporia Arts Center, raised money to fight amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS is a progressive, and fatal, neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

