Two Northern Heights High School students now have something in common with the Kansas men's basketball team. They are national champions.
Taylor Pringle and Piper Hall won the honor Sunday as the annual Family, Career and Community Leaders of America convention concluded in San Diego. USD 251 announced that Pringle and Hall finished first for their “Chapter in Review Portfolio.”
The organization's website explains that competition “recognizes chapters that develop and implement a well-balanced program of work and promote FCCLA and Family and Consumer Sciences and/or related occupations and skills to the community.”
Pringle and Hall won gold in that category at the FCCLA state conference in Wichita in April.
Mission Valley High School of Topeka won the national title in that category last year.
The district also reported that Northern Heights student Bethany DeDonder finished in the national top 10 for “Job Interview.” That means she used “Family and Consumer Sciences and/or related occupations skills to develop a portfolio, participate in an interview, and communicate a personal understanding of job requirements.”
FCCLA has more than 4,200 chapters in schools across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Its goals include developing leadership potential and career skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.