It was an educational Wednesday evening at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall, where a Black man spoke to a room full of white people about democracy. The Emporia State University Creative Writing Program and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion brought filmmaker and community activist Kevin Willmott to campus.

“Democracy is kind of like oxygen — you don’t miss it until it’s not there. Same thing with climate change. People won’t start talking about it until it affects them directly. When democracy’s been taken from you, that’s when you begin thinking about it,” Willmott said. “This is a unique moment in our history, and it’s probably going to become even more complicated and uncomfortable. This America we want to be, it’s not easy. People have to let their voices be heard. Because the bad guys never shut up.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.