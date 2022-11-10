It was an educational Wednesday evening at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall, where a Black man spoke to a room full of white people about democracy. The Emporia State University Creative Writing Program and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion brought filmmaker and community activist Kevin Willmott to campus.
“Democracy is kind of like oxygen — you don’t miss it until it’s not there. Same thing with climate change. People won’t start talking about it until it affects them directly. When democracy’s been taken from you, that’s when you begin thinking about it,” Willmott said. “This is a unique moment in our history, and it’s probably going to become even more complicated and uncomfortable. This America we want to be, it’s not easy. People have to let their voices be heard. Because the bad guys never shut up.”
In regard to current politics, Willmott was terse: “You can’t sell madness unless folks are buying.”
Willmott introduced his audience to the term ‘problem pictures’. Problem pictures came about when Hollywood decided to deal with racism, sexism, homophobia, and other social problems. Movies like “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” a 1947 drama about a journalist posing as a Jew to expose widespread anti-Semitism in New York and affluent nearby Connecticut communities, were controversial, and sparked conversation and deeper looks at the issue. Problem pictures confront the problems we face as a society, stripping the mask off, leaving no place to hide.
“There was a reason the Klan wore hoods and masks,” Willmott said. “Now the mask is social media and the dark web, and they form hate groups to terrorize people.”
Willmott said he made his films to educate. They are problem pictures.
“My kids went to Free State High School in Lawrence, but when Wilt Chamberlain went to KU, the Free State wasn’t so free,” Willmott said in regard to his film “Jayhawkers” (2014).
The movie is a biographical sports drama that follows the lives of superstar Wilt Chamberlain, legendary KU coach Phog Allen, and the 1956-57 University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Shot entirely in black and white, the film depicts Chamberlain’s recruitment, his adjustment to life in Lawrence and the racism he experienced, and his battle to help end the town’s segregation. All major cities in Kansas–Wichita, Topeka, Kansas City–were segregated. Smaller towns, like Willmott’s hometown of Junction City, were not. The size of the town made a difference. Willmott’s film “What’s the Matter with Kansas” (2009) chronicles William Allen White’s fight against the Ku Klux Klan both here in Emporia and statewide in his unsuccessful run for Kansas governor.
Archie Bunker made it cool to be a not-straight-up racist, Willmott pointed out, recalling the famous 1970s television show in which a Black family moved into the Bunkers’ neighborhood. When confronted with his racist tendencies, Archie would say, “I got a Black friend.”
“And that’s what Herschel Walker is,” Willmott emphasized. “He’s the ‘Black friend’ and everybody in the country knows it. But they’ve got the mask on. It’s crazy–it’s not normal. My movies remind us of what normal is.”
Willmott spoke strongly to Critical Race Theory, or CRT. “CRT is not even really a thing,” he flatly stated. “Critical Race Theory is American history. No one’s history in the world is pretty. Every country in the world has an ugly history–it’s what human beings do. But the thing is to see the past in everyday life, and that’s what keeps you from repeating it. Critical race theory is a hot button now because people are starting to learn facts and hidden history. But the other side doesn’t want you to have empathy, they don’t want you to care about the pain of others, or about the collective pain of the nation. They want you selfish, caring mainly about the rising cost of a loaf of bread. That’s the kind of challenge we face right now.”
“You can’t make it crazier than the crazy that already actually exists,” Willmott said when discussing his films ANGELS IN AMERICA, which deals with homophobia, and ‘C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America,’ a mockumentary alternate history in which the Confederacy wins the Civil War and establishes a new Confederate States of America. He’s proud that his films are problem pictures.
“In a large sense, the South won the Civil War,” Willmott said. “They won in their attempt to sell their way of life to us–a life of segregation. Southern values really won in the end. They only lost on the battleground.
“I remember as a little kid, drawing a confederate flag. My father was not happy about that and said that is the flag of slavery. I was a little irritated at him getting after me, because all the good guys in ‘Gone with the Wind’ carried that flag. You can be looking right at something, but sometimes you still don’t see it. That’s all that ‘woke’ means–that you know what’s going on. Things like that the Lawrence swimming pool wasn’t desegregated until the 1970s.
“The older you get, and then when you have kids–you understand it’s a process. America is an evolving thing. Some people do dumb things, and some people just haven’t been taught well. My movies say, ‘America, I love you, but you gotta do a little better.’ ”
Willmott mused that, “When you see this parade of lies and nonsense, you have to worry about young people.” He lamented the lack of civics classes in most high schools, and wondered how young people are going to learn about democracy.
Willmott’s latest film is “The 24th,” released in 2020, and it deals with critical race theory. Seven hundred black troops, seasoned veterans of the African-American 24th military regiment, were stationed in Houston in 1917, after returning from fighting overseas in World War I. After unceasing police brutality and harassment, the men rose up and attacked the Houston police. 156 Black soldiers were convicted of murder; 19 were executed; 41 were sentenced to life in prison.
“It took me 20 years to make this film,” Willmott shared. “Americans love murder. You’d think the largest murder trial in American history would be known by everyone. But we don’t know about it or talk about it, because it’s uncomfortable. It’s about owning history. When you can talk freely about it, that’s owning history. And that’s what democracy is–we need to talk to people a little better, like we’re doing here tonight.”
“Kevin Willmott’s visit gives our students a unique opportunity to talk with an acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker,” Kevin Rabas noted. Rabas is a Professor of English in the Department of English, Modern Languages, and Journalism at Emporia State University and past state poet laureate. “Willmott is a true Kansas gem, a stellar filmmaker and stellar individual — and one of my favorite speakers. What he has to say in his films and through his talks speaks to everyone,” Rabas concluded. “I’m proud ESU was able to bring him for today’s events.”
Kevin Willmott is a strong, important voice in Kansas film—and beyond. Originally from Junction City, Kan., Willmott created the film, “Ninth Street,” about the red light district in his hometown, starring Martin Sheen and Isaac Hays. Willmott also co-wrote the script (which won him an Oscar) for the film “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), starring John David Washington and Adam Driver.
The ESU Creative Writing Program sponsors the Visiting Writer Series. The last event for the fall semester will be “An Evening of Poetry and Prose with Amy Sage Webb-Baza” on December 1 at the ESU Memorial Union. To learn more about the Creative Writing Program, visit the website at emporia.edu or contact Rabas. Find him on campus at Room 404P in Plumb Hall, reach him by phone at 620-341-5521, or email him at krabas@emporia.edu.
