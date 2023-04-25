The International Food Festival returned to Emporia State University on Sunday for the first time since 2019.
Ayesha Arobee, a graduate assistant with the Intensive English Program, organized this year’s event. She said she felt “a lot of pressure” to put together a successful event after the COVID pandemic hiatus.
Looking around Webb Hall in the Memorial Union, it was clear that she did. Students from more than a dozen countries offered patrons traditional foods to sample, ranging from main dishes to desserts to beverages. Cultural demonstrations and a parade of traditional fashion supplemented the food and drink.
Arobee said she wanted to create a rich experience for both patrons and international students.
“I want people to know that these international students think it is important and precious to give away a little of themselves and their culture,” she said. “Participating in the food festival teaches the students to appreciate the amount of communication required in daily life. It also teaches that positivity, teamwork and good food are great ways to bring people together.”
Karina Chaparro and Laura Santacruz teach English in Paraguay. They are attending ESU to earn Master’s degrees in English and hone their teaching craft. At their booth, they served traditional dishes like guiso popó (rice, chicken and garlic stew) and chipa guazú (a type of bread that includes corn and cheese) and gave away tiny woven baskets.
This event reminded the women of life back home, they said.
“Preparing this food and serving it here brings memories of home,” Chaparro said.
“Back home, lunch or the midday meal is when we get together with others,” Santacruz said. “I am glad we have a chance to share that with people here.”
At the booth featuring Nigerian food, a few scoops of rice remained and the students were all smiles. Shakirah Durotoye is earning a dual Master’s degree in business administration and information technology. She said that Zobo, a beverage made out of the flowers of the Roselle plant, seemed to be a particular favorite.
“People came back for more,” she said. “It is nice to see so many people and so many smiling faces.”
Durotoye said participating in the food festival was something she enjoyed from start to finish.
“The cooking was nice because we all did it together,” she said. “All of us worked together to make the food and now we see so many people here, having fun and eating. It is very nice.”
The booth representing Finland sold out of cinnamon buns quickly. Student Aabo Warjovaara took a break from his political science studies to share his country’s culture and traditional pastries. Wearing a hockey jersey emblazoned with his surname, Warjovaara happily visited students at other booths and sampled their cuisines.
“I enjoy good food, beloved friends and the sense of international cooperation this event brings out,” he said. “It is nice to see townsfolk, ESU staff and people I know from church and sports all here.”
Jan McClendon and Sue Woods settled in the lobby seating area to enjoy their food. It was McClendon’s first time at the festival while Woods said she had attended many years ago.
“It is much more expansive than the last time I came,” Woods said. “There are so many more countries represented.”
Both agreed that the sonso de yuca, a traditional Bolivian street food made from cassava and mozzarella and gouda cheeses, was their favorite.
“It was all delicious, though,” McClendon said. “The students did a great job. I will definitely be coming to the food festival in the future.”
“It’s very much worth the time and money,” Woods agreed. “Not just for the food but I also enjoyed seeing the different cultural demonstrations and the clothes.”
The International Food Festival is presented by the International Office of Education at ESU.
