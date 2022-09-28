The USD 253 Board of Education made a public statement at its meeting Wednesday night regarding the alleged assault that occurred in the Emporia High School football locker room back in August.
“The district continues to work with local law enforcement and legal counsel in navigating the matter involving the Emporia High School football team, which involves strict confidentiality pursuant to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Kansas Student Data Privacy Act,” board president Leslie Seelie said. “We, as a board, recognize the public attention that this situation has received, the interest in specific details and the deep level of concern people in our community are experiencing."
"However, we must continue to ensure that all steps are followed to ensure that the legal rights of various individuals are protected," Seelie continued. "Students will always be at the center of our work and they’re the reason we pursue the opportunity to become board members. We, along with our district administration team, are committed to the physical and emotional safety and wellbeing of our students and we will continue to be guided by that commitment as we move forward.”
The board also approved a resolution to “uphold the suspension action as recommended by the appellate hearing officer as submitted.” Seelie said she was unable to comment on if the resolution was related to the incident and denied further comment.
In other business, the board received a staffing update from Jared Giffin, director of human resources, and Dr. Ryan Karjala, director of assessments and accountability.
There are 22 specific positions still open throughout the district, plus many openings for custodians, paraprofessionals and in transportation, Giffin said. Twenty-three individuals were reassigned to new positions or locations at the start of the school year and four retired teachers came back to fill part-time and full-time positions.
Karjala said the instructional impact of the unfilled positions has shifted support and instruction that would usually be provided by strategists to classroom teachers, which has limited instruction time and the district's ability to support first-year teachers.
“It’s probably going to be very hard for us to increase and improve academic achievement this year if we don’t have strategists who help with that,” Seelie stated.
Giffin said the district is still exploring recruiting efforts to try to bring in more personnel. Recruiting efforts include continued collaboration with Emporia State University and other universities, recruiting events, job fairs and more.
The board also congratulated the EHS debate team and its coach, Adam Moore, on a successful year. The team placed highly in both state and national tournaments last year and will be competing in its third competition of this year this weekend. Moore and members of the team addressed the board, explaining their passion for forensics and debate.
“I truly believe that speech and debate change lives,” Moore said. “Not just the students before you [tonight] but many of the students back at the high school as well. It teaches students how to find their voice and not just use it, but use it to make real change in their communities.”
Members of the First United Methodist Church of Emporia were also recognized for their donation of school supplies for all USD 253 students for the current school year.
Lastly, the district received an update from Junnae Campbell, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas on its after-school program.
The Boys and Girls Club currently has 340 kids enrolled in the program at all six schools. Due to low staffing, the club has had to cap the number of children who can join the program at the moment, but hope to be able to open it up soon, Campbell said. In the meantime, Campbell said the group does not yet have a waitlist.
Board member Jami Reever suggested the district conduct a survey to find the need for after-school care through the Boys and Girls Club, with the hope of identifying how many additional staff would be needed to provide the service for all students who wanted it.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again at the Mary Herbert Education Center on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
