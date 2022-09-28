IMG_4562.jpeg

The Emporia Public Schools board of education addressed the football investigation at its meeting Wednesday. 

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The USD 253 Board of Education made a public statement at its meeting Wednesday night regarding the alleged assault that occurred in the Emporia High School football locker room back in August.

“The district continues to work with local law enforcement and legal counsel in navigating the matter involving the Emporia High School football team, which involves strict confidentiality pursuant to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Kansas Student Data Privacy Act,” board president Leslie Seelie said. “We, as a board, recognize the public attention that this situation has received, the interest in specific details and the deep level of concern people in our community are experiencing."

