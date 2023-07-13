A group of Boys and Girls Club campers got a sneak peek of a new educational tool that can be used during field trips to Red Rocks State Historic Site Thursday morning.

Alyssa Cole, an education major at Emporia State University, created a field trip passport for the home of William Allen White. The project is part of an Emporia State Undergraduate Research Project entitled, “Are We There Yet? Creating Engaging Field Trip Activities for Red Rocks Historical Site.”

