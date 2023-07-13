A group of Boys and Girls Club campers got a sneak peek of a new educational tool that can be used during field trips to Red Rocks State Historic Site Thursday morning.
Alyssa Cole, an education major at Emporia State University, created a field trip passport for the home of William Allen White. The project is part of an Emporia State Undergraduate Research Project entitled, “Are We There Yet? Creating Engaging Field Trip Activities for Red Rocks Historical Site.”
Cole said she worked with Dr. Darla Mallein, a professor in the department of social sciences, sociology, and criminology, on the project.
“We wanted to do something that was more interactive in each room,” she said. “We came up with a passport idea because we thought it would be more fun and interesting.”
The passport challenged the campers to find various objects in different areas of the house, such as a jaguar skin that was gifted to William Lindsay White by President Theodore Roosevelt, or Mary White’s mandolin. In William Allen White’s office, campers were asked to write a short news article about something they did this week.
“I think there are a lot of little details that you maybe wouldn’t think to talk about,” Cole added. “One of the big things with this research grant is to bring more engagement to the house.”
Mallein said Cole’s project is multi-faceted and will also incorporate a web site for additional information.
“We have lots of things planned,” Mallein said.
“My goal eventually is to have a video tour that students can pull up on their Chromebooks,” Cole added.
Site administrator Lori DeWinkler said she was impressed with the project and could see herself using it during future field trips.
“I knew they were paying attention,” she said. “It wasn’t like they could just act like they were paying attention. They had to actually listen and they had to actually look for things in the room.”
