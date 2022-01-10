If you haven't had your fill of Christmas music yet, Madison offers some more this week.
The Madison-Virgil schools will present a postponed “Christmas concert” Wednesday evening. Two programs were delayed when a COVID-19 surge swept through Madison in mid-December, sending students into homebound learning for three days before winter break.
The grade school will present its concert in the gymnasium Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by the high school music at 7 p.m.
The USD 386 school board, which normally would meet Monday, has postponed its next meeting until January 17 at 7 p.m.
