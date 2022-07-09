North Lyon County schools ended the fiscal year with balanced books. But the money received was much less than expected.
A budget summary released Friday shows USD 251 had about $8.227 million in revenues in fiscal 2022, which ended, Thursday June 30. That was about 28% below the budgeted $11.408 million.
But the district’s expenditures were well below budget as well, at about $8.15 million. So revenues exceeded expenditures by $76,860.
The district’s revenues increased by 6.3% over the prior fiscal year, while expenditures went up 4.9%.
As of June 30, USD 251 had a cash balance of about $3.6 million. That amount went up $19,860 in a year.
The North Lyon County schoolboard will review the budget during its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday night. It also will consider a request to spend $17,640 on 60 new iPads.
