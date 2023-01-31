Students at Sacred Heart Catholic School showed that a few people can make a big different on their community this week with their community service project as part of Catholic Schools Week.
Jennifer Danler, who has children at the school, said students were given one week to collect diapers and wipes for Shiloh Home of Hope and Walking with Moms in Need. Danler said the project was a way for students to exemplify the theme for Catholic Schools Week: “Faith, excellence, service.”
Students collected 66 boxes or bundles of diapers — or more than 2,000 diapers — and 75 bundles or boxes of wipes. A large donation of diaper cream was also brought in.
Sacred Heart School Preschool and Childcare Center collected the most donations with 51 items and the kindergarten class brought in 27 items.
Shiloh Home of Hope director Carol Alderman said the donations would have a large impact on her organization, which helps women and children experiencing crisis in their lives.
“We have a lot of kids who live in the house who wear diapers,” Alderman said. “Now we won’t have to buy them.”
Abbey Weber was there representing Walking with Moms in Need, which is a new initiative of the Catholic church designed to help support pregnant women living in difficult circumstances.
“We’re just trying to support mothers in need,” Weber said. “We want to connect moms in needs with resources and try fill any gaps if there are any.”
Weber said Walking with Moms in Need served as the “connecting point” between Sacred Heart School and Shiloh Home of Hope for the community service project.
Alderman said projects like this were wonderful learning tools for young people.
“It helps them learn there are people who don’t have what they need,” she said, adding that the students will grow up learning that it’s good to help those who are less fortunate than they are.
Interim principal Curtis Simons said Sacred Heart School is doing a number of activities this week in observance of Catholic Schools Week. On Sunday, they recognized Dan and Joan Dold as recipients of the Friend of Sacred Heart School award, and Shirley Langley with the Distinguished Alumni award.
On Thursday, students will celebrate vocations with visits from the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. A special lunch will be provided to all teachers, staff and volunteers on Thursday as a special thank you for their hard work.
