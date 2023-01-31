Students at Sacred Heart Catholic School showed that a few people can make a big different on their community this week with their community service project as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Jennifer Danler, who has children at the school, said students were given one week to collect diapers and wipes for Shiloh Home of Hope and Walking with Moms in Need. Danler said the project was a way for students to exemplify the theme for Catholic Schools Week: “Faith, excellence, service.”

