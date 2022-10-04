IMG_0248.jpg

The Bulletin staff, pictured last year. Noah Eppens, the paper’s editor, stands to the far left on the front row.

 Courtesy Noah Eppens

The Bulletin has been the voice of Emporia State University students since 1901. Now, its future appears uncertain.

Following the dismissal of 33 faculty members at ESU under the workforce management framework, the English, Modern Languages and Journalism program was left reeling. Mel Storm, program chair, confirmed that the following tracks have been suspended:

(1) comment

Mark W.

Shocking, just shocking that the incompetent ESU president will not take an interview with the student newspaper! No, it is not shocking because the incompetent ESU president has zero educational experience and totally botched this “workforce management” plan with virtually zero faculty input and transparency. So, inept Kansas Board of Regents and their lackey Hush what is your true intention because contrary to your official statement I believe you want to shut down ESU forever. It is time for ESU alumni, faculty, students, and Emporia citizens to fight for ESU!

