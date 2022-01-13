Dave Watkins won't have to move for his new job at Northern Heights High School. In fact, the move already is finished.
“My wife teaches at Osage City,” Watkins said Thursday. “Her family farms west of Council Grove, so we have moved back to Council Grove. It's a little closer to home.”
Watkins was named the next principal of Northern Heights at the end of Wednesday night's USD 251 school board meeting. Watkins says he'll begin with the next school year in August.
Watkins has spent 10 years as assistant principal and athletic director at Burlington High School. He explained it was time for a new challenge.
“I've loved my time at Burlington,” he said. “I've thought about moving into a lead role a couple of different times.”
Watkins's online resume shows he also was assistant principal at Council Grove High School for six years, teaching before that in Wamego and Waverly.
Watkins was hired as principal for two years. That's something he prefers.
“I think it gives a little security, so you have the opportunity to get things established,” Watkins said.
While Watkins has talked with USD 251 Superintendent Robert Blair, he said it's too early to set any goals for his service at Northern Heights. But he praised the faculty for being “very committed to kids.”
North Lyon County already has an athletic director. Watkins will not replace Lea Hamlin,
“But like with any small school, you're going to help out wherever you need,” Watkins said. “She does a fantastic job.”
Watkins will replace Peggy Fort, who is retiring Friday, July 1.
His pay was not disclosed at the school board meeting, but a government salaries website indicates Watkins earns $75,514 per year in Burlington.
Welcome to Lyon County, Principal-to-be Watkins. Congrats on the new position. It sounds like our little sibling to the north is lucky to get you.
