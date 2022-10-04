Students still can receive a “school lunch” this fall on weekdays when school isn't in session.
Emporia Public Schools announced Tuesday that free breakfasts and lunches will be served to all children who want one on four upcoming days: Friday, October 14; Thursday-Friday, October 20-21 and Veterans Day Friday, November 11.
