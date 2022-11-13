A longtime Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent will present the second of a two-part program on “The Sinister Minister” in Emporia Monday night.
David Klamm is now an instructor at Wichita State University. He began his law enforcement career in Geary County.
One of Klamm's first cases was the killing of Martin Anderson, a Newman Regional Health employee, south of Junction City in November 1983. Anderson's wife, Lorna Anderson Moore, was convicted of killing him.
That murder was connected to the killing of Sandra Bird, the wife of a former minister, four months earlier. Bird's body was found near a car that plunged off the Rocky Ford bridge southeast of Emporia.
The program is part of Emporia State University's Forensic Science Seminar series, which is focusing this season on Kansas crimes.
The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Monday in Science Hall 72. While it is free and open to the public, parental discretion is advised.
