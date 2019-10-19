Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center will host its annual Veteran Artist Exhibition in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
This year, EAC will be displaying the EVAC Project in conjunction with the Veteran Artist Exhibition.
Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaborations is an art project that brings together veterans and artists. EVAC curators interviewed veterans about their experiences and artists made an edition of prints based on their interpretation of those stories.
The prints are exhibited with excerpts from the transcribed interviews. EVAC works to bridge the often precarious gap between military and civilian life.
Participating veterans included service from World War II through the Post-9/11 period and all five branches of the military. Veterans told their stories once, but the experience spreads through time and space because of EVAC’s exhibitions.
Participating artists are professionals from 23 states and one country outside of the US. They used a variety of printmaking techniques, including etching, seriography, relief, engraving, mezzotint and more. This will be the first time that the EVAC Project will be shown in its entirety, right here in the founding city of Veteran’s Day.
Additionally, three of the participating artists have ties to the Emporia State University Art Department.
The exhibition will be on display from Oct. 30 - Nov. 28, and is generously sponsored by the Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau’s All Veterans Tribute, ESB Financial and the Emporia Public Library.
An Artists’ Reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Nov. 1, with the Awards Ceremony for the Veteran Artist Exhibition beginning at 4:30 p.m.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday.
