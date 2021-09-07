The Kansas Masonic Literacy Center received a Literacy Legacy Award from Storytime Village, Inc. at a Read and Rise Breakfast Gala Thursday in Wichita.
"We are so pleased the efforts of KMLC are being recognized," said Tasia Markowitz, Director of KMLC. "Our mission is all Kansans are literate. Our focus is to support young children and the adults surrounding them. Our vision includes providing resources, professional development, and parent outreach to promote early literacy, so each child enters kindergarten ready to learn. We would like to thank the Kansas Masonic Foundation for their contributions and continued support in our Kansas literacy efforts."
The honor comes as KMLC was cited in a proclamation from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, declaring Sept. 5 - 11 as Kansas Literacy Week. As part of Kansas Literacy Week, KMLC will have its annual photo contest during Kansas Literacy Week, Sept. 5 - 11.
"Everyone can participate - families, libraries, daycares, public, private, home schools," said Markowitz. "What better way to see what literacy looks like than to ask people to take photos of themselves engaged in literacy? This year we are partnering with Johnson County Library to promote 6 by 6 Ready to Read program which is modeled after the national Every Children Ready to Read program.
"Check our social media daily as we will share one of the six, along with practical ideas for parents, caregivers, and educators to try. At the end of the week, we will randomly choose 5 $100 Book Giveaway Winners. This is Kansas Literacy Week's 6th year. We have had participants from 56 counties, and we hope to reach every county in Kansas this year."
Kansas Literacy Week began Sunday and ends Friday, Sept. 10. Anyone wanting to participate can check KMLC social media pages for details: https://www.facebook.com/KMLCESU; Instagram - @KMLC_ESU, or via email: tmarkowi@emporia.edu.
Markowitz said it was important for people to note that the photos or comments entered may be subject to use for further promotion of KMLC and organizations should follow the organization's photo permission policies.
The Kansas Masonic Literacy Center which is housed in The Teachers College at Emporia State University. More information about KMLC can be found at www.emporia.edu/literacy.
