A long group walk in Emporia turned into something bigger than practically anyone imagined.
“We didn't know what to expect, being still in a pandemic,” Christy Dragonas said Tuesday.
Dragonas coordinates this year's Emporia Middle School Walk-a-Thon for charity. Last Friday's event broke all collection records. Impressively, since the walk couldn't be taken last year.
“With COVID last year, we did not get to do this, “Dragonas said Tuesday. “We weren't sure we were going to get to do it again this year, either.”
But approval for the eighth annual Walk-a-Thon came about three weeks before the scheduled date. That gave sixth-grade students time to raise money in the community. They collected $18,000, trampling the old record of $10,400.
“The energy in that assembly, when that amount was announced, was just beyond words,” Dragonas said. “We know things have been hard on people.”
It took a lot of energy simply to take the walk. Dragonas, a counselor at EMS, said 262 students went around the Emporia High School track for hours.
“They get to go bowling if they have a certain amount of laps,” she said. “Usually that's 40 laps or more... but I believe our top walker walked 80 laps this year.”
Math students would know that top number equals a 20-mile hike.
The money that students collected will be distributed among five local charities which were selected by the students. They are Friends of the Animal Shelter, Food for Students, Emporia's Habitat for Humanity, C4 Food Pantry Chase County and Humane Society of the Flint Hills.
The donations will be part of the Emporia Community Foundation's Match Day on Monday, November 15.
“The Emporia community rose to the challenge,” Dragonas said. “That donation total shocked us all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.