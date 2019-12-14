A Serial Killer’s Daughter: My Story of Faith, Love, and Overcoming. By Rawson, Kerri. Nelson Books, 2019. $22.99
If you were living in Kansas during the mid-to-late 1970s, you will most likely recall news coverage of two notorious criminals in Wichita: The Poet, and BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill.)
The Poet turned out to be a hoax by a woman named Ruth Finley, who created an imaginary stalker as a way to deal with horrific childhood abuse.
BTK, however, was not a hoax.
The designation of Dennis Rader, BTK’s serial killings began in the Wichita area in 1974 with the murders of four members of the Otero family. For years, BTK held a city in terror while a series of similar murders involving torture and strangulation were committed. And, all the while, messages were sent to the news media that bragged about his crimes and taunted police in their attempts to prevent more murders.
After several years of relative calm, Rader emerged in 2004 with letters to the Wichita Eagle and to the news station KAKE-TV claiming responsibility for other murders in the 1980s. A computer disk sent to another news station and analyzed by the police turned out to be his downfall, with metadata that could be traced to Rader and to his church in Park City. Rader was arrested in 2005 and is now incarcerated for the rest of his life at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.
It became known after Rader’s arrest that he had a wife and family in Park City. The natural question was — how could someone perform such appalling acts without his loved ones suspecting anything? Kerri Rawson, the daughter of Dennis Rader, addresses these doubts in her memoir while demonstrating an admirable will to reconstruct a life after BTK.
It was Rawson’s DNA that definitively established a link with Rader, and she opens her book with a vivid description of Fe. 25, 2005, that she calls “the day the world dropped out on me.”
On that day, Rawson and her husband were living in Detroit when an FBI agent knocked on their apartment door. The agent notified Rawson that her father had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and asked for a saliva sample. After giving the sample to him, Rawson took a photo of her mother and father off the apartment wall and placed it in a closet.
Details such as these are a sad reality of Rawson’s book, in which she recalls happy memories of Rader as a loving father along with his sudden bursts of anger over small mistakes. As she is forced to come to terms with Rader as BTK, she begins to remember other details of his emotional abuse coming close at times to physical violence toward her.
Throughout her book, she credits her faith along with her determination to stay strong for her husband and her child as the driving forces that brought her through a literal nightmare.
“A Serial Killer’s Daughter” is a unique, first-person glimpse into a world that most of us will never experience, and a testimonial to surviving the unbelievable.
