Communities in Schools of Mid-America employees and volunteers gathered in front of the William Allen White Library on the Emporia State University campus to collect donations to support USD 253 students, Saturday morning.
The drive-thru event — called the 25 Drive — has been held in numerous communities across the Midwest to celebrate the 25th anniversary of CIS of Mid-America.
“It’s a totally grassroots movement so we spread our flyer around, did a lot of communication through email and such and we’re just asking for people to come on out and donate supplies,” said Jessica Pena, the development and events manager for CIS of Mid-America.
Community members donated household cleaning supplies, hygiene products, clothes to fit elementary-aged students and school supplies. These items help CIS site coordinators in Emporia schools to support students by mitigating external factors that can cause difficulty in school.
“Our site coordinators are there with students every day and they support not just the student but the families in making sure that when students come to school they are supported, they are loved and they are prepared for learning,” Pena said. “Outside factors sometimes get in the way of being ready for class or being school-prepared so we try to subside some of those outside influences and really let students have that time in school to learn.”
Pena said that even before the event officially started on Saturday, two cars had already come through to donate supplies. CIS decided to do a drive-thru event so that donors could stay in their cars while volunteers unloaded the donations to decrease any risk of spreading illness.
This is the fourth year that CIS has operated in Emporia and it currently has site coordinators at Logan Avenue Elementary, Walnut Elementary, William Allen White Elementary and Emporia High.
“With any community, our goal really is to be able to impact students throughout their whole educational journey, so we’re really thankful that we are in the elementary schools and the high school so we can see our students progress,” Pena said. “That’s really impactful because students then, throughout their whole career, … know who they can go talk to or if they need hygiene items they know who they can connect with. It just makes students better students because they don’t have to worry about those outside barriers and they can focus on their education.”
Pena expressed her gratitude to the city of Emporia, which has been supportive of CIS ever since it began working in the area.
“Emporia has been a great community for us to work with and so our site coordinators feel really supported here. They feel like they’re loved by their school community,” she said. “We’re just really thankful for this group of volunteers and for everyone who’s coming by, so thank you.”
