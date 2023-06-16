Area children enjoyed a number of fun activities designed by this year's National Teachers Hall of Fame inductees Thursday morning.

The inductees, Dr. Rebecca Hamilton from Riviera Beach, Florida; Dr. Erick Hueck from Miami, Florida; Dr. Caryn Long from Montverde, Florida; Kristen Record from Stratford, Connecticut; and Monica Washington from Texarkana, Texas, developed five separate activities for grades K-6, including science, history, and language-based projects. 

