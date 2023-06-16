Area children enjoyed a number of fun activities designed by this year's National Teachers Hall of Fame inductees Thursday morning.
The inductees, Dr. Rebecca Hamilton from Riviera Beach, Florida; Dr. Erick Hueck from Miami, Florida; Dr. Caryn Long from Montverde, Florida; Kristen Record from Stratford, Connecticut; and Monica Washington from Texarkana, Texas, developed five separate activities for grades K-6, including science, history, and language-based projects.
NTHF interim deputy director Ken Weaver said he was excited about the range and diversity in the activities.
"It was structured so that each station would be 10 minutes, and 10 minutes is enough time to excite and engage, but not to overdo it," he said. "The activities were all different, but what was interesting was four of the five teachers are high school teachers and we set the age range for this for kindergarteners - sixth graders."
Weaver said he knew the activities would take the teachers a little out of their comfort zones, but instead of balking, they all rose to the challenge. Each activity was able to be modified for each age group as they came through.
Long, who teaches elementary and middle-school, said she loved giving Lyon County children a taste of what she can do in the classroom.
"I was so excited when they told us we would be doing this," she said. "It's one of the things that keeps me doing what I'm doing, is seeing the light bulbs go off in their heads."
Long's activity involved making rocket ships using Alka-Seltzer, film canisters and water. The activity kept children in all age groups engaged, she said.
"I just had one comment from a kid who asked, 'What are we doing?' and then he looked around and said, 'We're doing science! I love science,'" she said. "I was like, 'Yes!' That kind of excitement and spark for learning is really what teaching is all about."
Washington's activity employed using descriptive language to follow directions. Students were asked to pair off and sit back to back. One student would describe a Lego sculpture, while the other would attempt to replicate the same figure just by listening to the verbal prompts.
"I'm a reading teaching, so they're practicing listening skills and using descriptive words," she said.
Hueck was creating "elephant toothpaste" — a chemical reaction using dishwashing liquid. hydrogen peroxide, warm water and active dry yeast. He also used food coloring to make the reaction easier to see.
Record had students testing out buoyancy by making boats out of aluminum foil.
Hamilton prepared an activity about dream catchers, explaining the history of Indigenous peoples that inhabited Kansas over the years.
Weaver said it was great to see all of the inductees in action, and enjoying themselves at the same time.
"This is what these teachers do best," he said. "All you had to do was come here and circle the station and see that."
