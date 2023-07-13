The Emporia Community Foundation will receive more than $110,000 from the Community Service Tax Credit Program on behalf of a health and wellness initiative for USD 252 Southern Lyon County, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday.

The Olpe Community Health and Wellness Initiative “will provide a vehicle to develop and improve healthy lifestyles and educational offerings in our region,” the project description states.

