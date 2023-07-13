The Emporia Community Foundation will receive more than $110,000 from the Community Service Tax Credit Program on behalf of a health and wellness initiative for USD 252 Southern Lyon County, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday.
The Olpe Community Health and Wellness Initiative “will provide a vehicle to develop and improve healthy lifestyles and educational offerings in our region,” the project description states.
The project, spearheaded by former Superintendent Mike Argabright, will be funded with $115,800.
Gov. Kelly said $4.1 million in CSP tax credits were awarded to 36 nonprofit organizations across the state to boost fundraising efforts focused on improving local access to quality child care, health care, education, arts, and housing.
“Local nonprofit organizations across the state are working diligently to address issues that have a tremendous impact on communities, the Kansans who live there, and their quality of life,” the governor said in a written release. “The Community Service Tax Credit Program is a valuable tool that allows the state to support their efforts.”
CSP tax credits have been issued in the Sunflower State since 1994. The program provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities (populations less than 15,000) and a 50% tax credit in larger communities. The credits are a direct deduction from the donor’s state tax obligation.
The CSP program amplifies fundraising activities for non-profits and boosts large capital campaigns. Any individual or business subject to Kansas income tax is eligible to receive a tax credit through this program.
Awarded nonprofits were chosen through a highly competitive, score-based selection process.
