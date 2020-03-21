“Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict. Sourcebooks Landmark, 2020. $26.99
The old proverb states, “behind every great man is a great woman.”
However, Swiss Philosopher Tariq Ramadan changed the wording to, “Behind every great man is not a woman, she is beside him, she is with him, not behind him.” After reading, Lady Clementine, I believe that this revised proverb describes Lady Clementine Hozier Churchill perfectly.
Recently, I have been reading about courageous and strong women during World War II, and Lady Clementine, or “Clemmie,” fits those definitions. Written as a diary, the reader learns about her marriage to Winston “Pug” Churchill through the eyes of his, “Cat” or wife, Clementine. Beginning with their courtship and marriage, the novel chronicles almost 40 years of their long marriage, ending with the conclusion of World War II in May 1945.
As a woman, and a working mother, I was able to relate to some of the struggles experienced by Clementine and understood some of her weariness in trying to juggle her relationship with Winston and his political assignments along with her responsibilities as a wife in charge of the household and as a mother. Reading through the book, you get a sense that being the wife of Winston Churchill could be exhausting, especially given the amount of involvement that Clementine had in his career. However, you can also see the personality and inner strength of Clementine and her strong influence over her husband, as she counseled him in all aspects of his career from speech writing to military and political decisions. Theirs is a love story that comes through in this work of historical fiction.
This is the second book that I have read by Marie Benedict, as I earlier read and reviewed “Carnegie’s Maid.”
I am interested in reading some of her other novels about “hidden” strong women of history. If you like reading historical fiction, I recommend this book. It has inspired me to learn more about Lady Clementine Churchill and her husband, Winston. At the end of the book are book discussion questions and an interview with the author.
To learn more about the author, Marie Benedict, visit her website at www.authormariebenedict.com.
Several biographies have been written about Clementine, including two by Sonia Purnell, “Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill” and “First Lady: The Life and Wars of Clementine Churchill” and one by their daughter, “Mary Soames, Clementine Churchill: The Biography of a Marriage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.