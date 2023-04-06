Take Back The Night is the oldest worldwide movement to stand against sexual violence in all forms. Thursday evening, SOS, Emporia State University’s THRIVE (The Healthy Relationship and Interpersonal Violence Education program), and Counseling Services from ESU’s Wellness Center hosted speakers Curt and Christie Brungardt from Jana’s Campaign at ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall.
ESU alumnus Emily Steimel-Handy also spoke to her experiences as a sexual assault survivor, and the event was followed by a march through the ESU campus led by SOS and THRIVE.
Drs. Curt and Christie Brungardt created Jana’s Campaign after their daughter Jana was murdered in an act of domestic violence. On July 3, 2008, Jana Lynne Mackey lost her life to violence perpetrated by an ex-boyfriend in Lawrence, Kan. The 25-year-old University of Kansas law student was an advocate for women’s rights and spent years volunteering to aid victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. As a passionate social and women’s activist, Jana fought for equality and social justice at every turn. Jana’s Campaign works with colleges and universities, providing training opportunities and resources to improve prevention and response efforts to sexual violence, partner violence, and stalking on campus.
“I encourage you to act, and to play your part in the solution,” Dr. Curt Brungardt told the audience. “We all need to do what we tell our students to do.”
The Brungardts spoke candidly about their story, as well as about advocacy, gender/LGBTQIA+ and relationship violence prevention, responses to sexual violence and stalking, and healthy relationships.
“The best resources you all have are your local resources — SOS and the people putting on this event. Utilize the resources right here on your own university campus,” Dr. Christie Brungardt said. “Research shows us over and over again that peer-led resources like THRIVE make a huge difference.
“As parents, we think we don’t need to know about these issues, because we don’t want to think about that it could happen to our family,” she continued. “Now is the time to learn. Now. Not after your daughter’s been murdered.”
The Take Back the Night movement began in the 1970s with a Tribunal Council meeting in Belgium attended by more than 2000 women representing over 40 countries. Those earliest activists protested the lack of safety for women and advocated for the essential right of women to walk alone at night without fear of being raped, harassed, or otherwise harmed. Those early protests sparked thousands of events on college campuses globally, each working to end sexual violence and support victims. Take Back the Night now reaches millions of people worldwide each year.
The first Take Back the Night event on the Emporia State University campus occurred in 1977.
“It’s important to be more than a bystander,” Kathryn Wilkerson, SOS Therapist and Program Coordinator, said in her opening remarks.
Today, we recognize that sexual violence and harassment can happen at any time, in any place, to anyone. Take Back the Night is committed to ending sexual violence for all people of all sexual and gender identities, races, ethnicities, nationalities, religious beliefs, ages, abilities, and statuses. The movement welcomes all who will walk, stand, speak, chant, and rally together until sexual violence is no more.
SOS offers free and confidential support for victims of sexual assault. SOS recommends getting medical attention following an assault, and SOS advocates can guide an individual through the court process. The SOS team offers resources for counseling, crime victim compensation, and aid with legal services. Call the SOS 24/7 helpline at 800-825-1295, text SOSKS to 847411, or get more information on their website at soskansas.com.
