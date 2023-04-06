Take Back The Night is the oldest worldwide movement to stand against sexual violence in all forms. Thursday evening, SOS, Emporia State University’s THRIVE (The Healthy Relationship and Interpersonal Violence Education program), and Counseling Services from ESU’s Wellness Center hosted speakers Curt and Christie Brungardt from Jana’s Campaign at ESU’s Albert Taylor Hall.

ESU alumnus Emily Steimel-Handy also spoke to her experiences as a sexual assault survivor, and the event was followed by a march through the ESU campus led by SOS and THRIVE.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.